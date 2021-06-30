CALDWELL — The budget process for Canyon County has begun in earnest, and residents are invited to participate in upcoming public meetings.
On Monday, July 12, at 10 a.m., County Clerk Chris Yamamoto will present his department's proposed budget for fiscal year 2022 in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room of the Canyon County Administration Building. The public will have an opportunity to offer comments on the budget at that time, as well as in the meetings in the following month as the budget is finalized.
Canyon County’s fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 of the following year. Each year, usually beginning in April, county officials from different departments evaluate their budget needs for the coming year and hold public budget workshops before the board of commissioners to discuss how spending might change in the upcoming fiscal year, said Joe Decker, Canyon County's public information officer. Then, the county clerk develops a proposal for the next year's budget, which this year, will be presented during the July 12 meeting. At that point, the county board of commissioners has a few weeks to make adjustments and solidify the budget, and it will hold a series of public meetings toward the end of July.
By Aug. 2, the commissioners will have developed a proposed budget, which will be published in the Idaho Press as a legal notice. From there, the commissioners will spend two more weeks working to solidify the budget and incorporating in any changes before the presentation of the tentative final budget in a meeting at 5 p.m. Aug. 18 in the public meeting room of the Canyon County Administration Building. After that meeting, the commissioners have until the Tuesday after the first Monday in Sept. to finalize and approve the budget.
Property taxes are the main way the county can access funds from the community to provide needed services, Decker said. However, since the state homeowner’s exemption was capped in 2016 at $100,000 of a home's value, and given the recent rapid rise in home prices, the gap between what homeowners pay in taxes versus what businesses pay is widening, Decker said. And though Gov. Brad Little signed HB 389 into law in May, increasing the homeowner’s exemption to $125,000, it’s expected to provide little relief to homeowners due to how quickly home prices are rising, Decker said.
Local governments in Idaho are allowed to increase their property taxes 3% each fiscal year, Decker said. Last year, Canyon County opted to forgo increasing property taxes, and did not levy additional tax dollars from new construction, Decker said. However, the increase in home values meant that many homeowners saw an increase in the amount of taxes that they paid anyway, he said.
Decker said it's important for the public to understand that though the county assesses properties and collects taxes, many of the taxes it collects are doled out to other tax entities, or districts, outside of the county's jurisdiction, such as the city in which a property is located and the local school district. A resident’s property tax assessment will include a list of all of the entities that their taxes go to, he said.
Though the Aug. 18 meeting also is public, if members of the public want a chance for their feedback to be considered in earnest, it’s better to attend meetings prior to the presentation of the tentative final budget on that date, Decker said.
The public also can offer comments on the budget by emailing the county’s board of commissioners at bocc@canyonco.org, Decker said.