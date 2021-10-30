CANYON COUNTY — Canyon County now provides a text-to-911 service as another tool to help during an emergency.
Text to 911 is available through the Canyon County Sheriff’s office and the Nampa dispatch center, allowing residents to contact 911 through a text message if they cannot make a call, according to a press release.
This service benefits people who are deaf, hard-of-hearing, or speech impaired to give them direct, quick access to emergency services, the release states. The service is also integral to situations where calling 911 may compromise the safety of the person making contact, such as active shootings, domestic violence situations and home invasions, according to the press release.
Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said this service has already helped save a life.
“One of first text to 911 messages our dispatch center received was from a young child who was speech impaired, and he texted that his dad was having a medical emergency. Our dispatch team was able to get the location of the house via text message and send help. This was a real-life example of how Text to 911 can save lives,” Donahue said in the release.
The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office stressed that text to 911 is not to be used in all scenarios, and that voice call is still the best way to access emergency services.
The sheriff’s office also specified other guidelines for mobile phone users:
If you are deaf, hard-of-hearing or speech impaired and cannot access 911 through text, use a telecommunications relay service if available.
If you text 911 and it is not available in the area, you will receive a bounce-back message telling you to call 911 instead.
If you do not receive a text response from emergency services, try contact another way.
Be prepared to give your location.
Text to 911 service will not be available if the wireless carrier cannot ascertain a location of the device sending the message.