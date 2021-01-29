CALDWELL — Canyon County moved to the orange health alert level, from the red alert level, Thursday, due to a decreasing daily incidence and positivity rates of COVID-19, Southwest District Health announced.
Canyon County has a daily incidence rate of 4.84 daily new cases per 10,000 people which is decreasing. Canyon County has a positivity rate of 12.44%, according to SWDH.
An orange alert level means there are around 2.5 to 5 daily new cases per 10,000 people in the county.
Around 60% of COVID-19 cases in Canyon County have reported knowing where they were exposed, which points to community spread, SWDH said.
Health district investigators are seeing cases exposed through social gatherings, travel, workplaces and households.
Sixteen congregate living facilities are reporting cluster outbreaks and multiple schools in Canyon County are reporting sporadic, imported cases with evidence of two cluster outbreaks.
According to SWDH, there are 10 staff members and 38 students with positive COVID-19 tests in the Canyon County School District. There are also 136 students and staff in quarantine and 32 in isolation.
Currently, Owyhee and Washington counties are at the red health alert level, with greater than 5 daily new cases per 10,000 people.