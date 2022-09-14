A mosquito sample collected this week in Canyon County tested positive for West Nile virus.
The sample collected near Parma is the sixth mosquito pool collected by the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District to test positive for West Nile virus this year, according to a press release from the district. Southwest District Health reported on Sept. 8 that a Canyon County resident contacted the virus.
The district is maintaining increased surveillance and control measures in response to continued virus circulation, the release said.
“Cooler temperatures reduce the risk of WNv, however, we encourage people to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites while enjoying the last few weeks of summer,” Jim Lunders, Director of the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District, said in the release.
People can take the following precautions to reduce the risk of exposure to West Nile virus:
• Eliminate all sources of standing water that can be a breeding ground for biting mosquitoes such as flooded fields, wading pools, clogged gutters and old tires. If it holds water for seven days it can produce mosquitoes.
• Flush or change water in water troughs and bird baths weekly.
• Avoid overwatering which causes runoff to city storm drains and other areas that hold water.
• Avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
• Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when in mosquito-infested areas.
• Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, IR3535 or Picaridin, making sure to follow the directions on the container.
• Make sure all screen doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly.
• Notify the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District at 208-461-8633 if you have a site that is too large to be eliminated so it can be properly treated.