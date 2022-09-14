West Nile Virus

Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City in this 2019 file photo.

 Associated Press

A mosquito sample collected this week in Canyon County tested positive for West Nile virus.

The sample collected near Parma is the sixth mosquito pool collected by the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District to test positive for West Nile virus this year, according to a press release from the district. Southwest District Health reported on Sept. 8 that a Canyon County resident contacted the virus

