CALDWELL — Some reprieve may be coming to Canyon County drivers after months of sometimes four-hour long waits at the DMV.
The county is moving in the direction of setting up a new motor vehicles facility, with four additional staff members.
Canyon County Assessor Brian Stender met with the Board of Canyon County Commissioners on Tuesday to discuss the options for a new motor vehicle office in Nampa and additional staff. The increase in staff and potential location addition would mean a $2 increase in the Canyon County administrative fee for vehicle registration and renewal.
The commissioners agreed that the wait times at the motor vehicle office in Caldwell were too long.
“Canyon County constituents deserve better,” Commissioner Tom Dale said.
The current administrative fee is $4, Stender said. Increasing it $1 would allow him to hire four additional staff members, an increase of $2 would allow him to hire the staff and also pay rent at a new Nampa location. The staff has not determined the exact location for the facility yet.
Before moving forward with the fee increase and location addition, the county will advertise publicly about its plan to discuss a resolution to increase the administrative fee. The commissioners would then discuss and sign a resolution to increase the fee.
Stender said the timeline for the new staff and new location would be about six months. He said the Nampa facility would be smaller than the Caldwell one, and he is hoping it would fit up to six employees eventually.
“We realize Canyon County is growing, and we want a place to grow and have more employees,” Stender said. He added that when the Nampa facility is up and running, he expects more county residents to go to the Nampa facility, rather than the Caldwell one.
Canyon County has a population of more than 229,000. The motor vehicle side of the DMV, which staffs roughly 20 employees per shift, served 87,399 customers this year.
Residents of both Ada and Canyon counties have experienced long wait times at the DMV over the past few months due to a software update from the Idaho Transportation Department, aimed to modernize the system.
Stender hopes the additional employees and new location would help shorten the wait times.
“We know this hits people’s pocketbook, but for an extra $2, we think this will go a long way in helping people have smoother and shorter wait times at the DMV,” Stender said.