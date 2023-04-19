Canyon County legislators from districts 12, 13 and 23 will discuss the outcomes of the 2023 session at a Community Town Hall on Thursday night at the Deer Flat Event Center in Nampa.
The event is hosted by the recently formed Integrity 2C, which organized earlier this year “to promote the power of truth and civility to address Canyon County issues with Canyon County solutions,” according to a press release from the group.
“The goal is to create open dialogue and give community members a chance to hear directly from legislators on their impressions and performance,” the release said.
The event will run from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 1003 W. Locust Lane in Nampa.
As of Monday afternoon, five lawmakers had confirmed their attendance: Sens. Ben Adams, R-Nampa; Todd Lakey, R-Nampa; and Reps. Jeff Cornilles, R-Nampa; Kenny Wroten, R-Nampa; and Melissa Durrant, R-Kuna, according to one of the organizers, former senator Jeff Agenbroad. Reps. Brent Crane and Jaron Crane, both R-Nampa, and Rep. Tina Lambert, R-Caldwell, declined due to schedule conflicts, Agenbroad said. Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, did not respond to “repeated” requests from Integrity 2C.
Lenney on Twitter referred to Agenbroad as another “sour grapes-spewing legislator who can’t seem to accept defeat” and called the group’s town halls “fake” and said they “conveniently exclude precinct committeemen and the Canyon County Republican Central Committee.”
Lawmakers will provide their summaries of the session and what they anticipate working on in the 2024 session; the organization will also ask questions related to legislation they supported or opposed. Agenbroad said there won’t be enough time in the Q-and-A portion for questions from the audience, but there will be a 30-minute meet-and-greet time with the legislators.
The 2023 legislative session ran from mid-January to the end of March. It was marked by debate over school choice, libraries and minors’ access to materials deemed harmful, the firing squad, the need for property tax relief, drag shows, teacher pay and school funding, Medicaid costs, and a slew of other topics, the Idaho Press previously reported.
In the end, none of the many attempts to allow taxpayer dollars to go toward private school tuition moved forward, legislation on “harmful materials” in libraries passed but was vetoed, property tax relief hit a veto roadblock but eventually went through, drag show “sexual exhibition” bills failed but will likely come back next year, and Medicaid expansion survived its five-year review but the overall Medicaid budget faced scrutiny before passing. The use of the firing squad as a secondary method of execution, because of a lack of the needed lethal injection drugs, also passed this session and was signed into law by the governor.
The property tax relief bill, which made a number of sweeping changes, passed with significant support and Gov. Brad Little’s veto was overridden; the Legislature passed a trailer bill that addressed some of Little’s concerns about potential unintended consequences to the state’s bonding on transportation projects, as previously reported. The legislation uses a number of funding sources to provide direct relief to homeowners’ tax bills on owner-occupied homes and provides funding to school districts to pay off bonds and levies. The bill also eliminated the March election date for school districts, despite schools’ opposition to this as it is the most frequently used date for bonds and levies.