Canyon County legislators from districts 12, 13 and 23 will discuss the outcomes of the 2023 session at a Community Town Hall on Thursday night at the Deer Flat Event Center in Nampa.

The event is hosted by the recently formed Integrity 2C, which organized earlier this year “to promote the power of truth and civility to address Canyon County issues with Canyon County solutions,” according to a press release from the group.

