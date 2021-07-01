NAMPA — Canyon County’s landfill, the Pickles Butte Sanitary Landfill, will get a bit bigger when its perimeter is expanded this summer.
“It’s a win for the citizens of Canyon County,” said David Loper, the county’s solid waste director for Canyon County. “It’s going to provide low-cost garbage disposal for the foreseeable future.”
The landfill, which is located near Perch Road and Missouri Avenue in Nampa, will expand the west and north side of its existing perimeter fence to accommodate future waste burial, according to a news release. For the time being, after the perimeter is expanded, the new area will be gradually excavated and the dirt will be used to cover compacted waste in the existing 116-acre landfill, Loper said.
Though the perimeter expansion was scheduled to happen in February, it was delayed due challenges in obtaining the fencing materials, as well as obtaining the appropriate staffing for preparing the site and constructing the fence, which is being done entirely in-house, Loper said.
However, the delay allowed the department to notify visitors to neighboring Jubilee Park early about the change, and to allow them more time to enjoy two of the easternmost trails in the park that will no longer be accessible to visitors following the expansion, said Joe Decker, public information officer for Canyon County.
Once space in the existing landfill is filled in, then space in the newly expanded area will start being filled in with waste. Loper estimates it could take between eight to 10 years until the county will have filled in the existing footprint and will need to put waste in the expanded area, but it will depend somewhat on population growth in the area.
“In the last six to seven years, we’re consistently seeing 6% to 7% annual growth year-over-year” in the amount of waste being received, Loper said. If the local population grows enough, and that rate increases, it could move up when the county will need to deposit waste into the expanded area, he said.
The landfill is considered a sanitary landfill because waste is covered over with dirt rather than being exposed to open air, Decker said. The landfill has a very low waste disposal fee, Decker said, in part because the water table is so far below the landfill, it does not require lining the site with plastic to prevent waste material from entering the water table, nor does it require creating a treatment and disposal system for any moisture that would collect in a plastic liner, Loper said.