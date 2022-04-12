CALDWELL — Canyon County is hiring a human resources director for the second time in the past six months. The county's Board of Commissioners also held two public meetings to discuss creating a new chief operating officer position for the county, but ultimately could not reach a consensus to move forward with the position.
“I do believe we’ll utilize, and the county needs, a position like this,” Commissioner Keri Smith said. “We’ve grown so much that our department heads deserve it,” she said.
“Multiple department heads” had hoped the commissioners would create the position, Smith said, vowing that the commissioners would revisit the topic in the future.
According to a draft of the job description for the position obtained by the Idaho Press, the position would provide “leadership to departments under the BOCC (Board of County Commissioners) to optimize efficiency for maximum public benefit.”
Part of the discussion focused on how creating and filling the COO position would affect the budget for the remaining fiscal year, particularly in light of the recently vacated director of human resources position.
The director of human resources position was held by two individuals in the past year. Sue Baumgart left the position in October and filed a notice of a tort claim against the county for allegedly violating a resignation, severance, and release agreement she had with the county. The second director, Kim Foster, began the position on Oct. 4, 2021, and left the position Feb. 17, according to information obtained through public records requests.
At the first meeting to discuss the new position, which was held on April 4, Smith shared how difficult it has been for department heads to meet with elected officials to get work accomplished outside of a public hearing setting.
This is a problem that Steve Rutherford, Ada County chief operating officer, has worked to address, he said at the meeting.
“The board that put me in place sold it as … I’m their helper,” Rutherford said. “I’m there to help them move through things.” That includes talking to department heads, and relaying initiatives they want to accomplish to the board, he said. His role is not to make decisions, but to provide information to the commissioners to help them “make the best decision they can.”
Rutherford clarified that though he works with department heads, his role does not involve working much with elected officials apart from the commissioners.
The commissioners do task him with projects they would like to see accomplished, Rutherford said, such as letter writing, troubleshooting issues, and asking for follow-up action from departments. The most valuable part of his role is fostering cohesion between department heads and communicating their business to the board more efficiently, he said.
Commissioner Pam White said she was not in favor of creating the position.
“Each one of us could have a private one of these and it still wouldn’t be the answer to all of our needs,” she said. Creating such a position would also mean “growing government,” she said.
But it is difficult for elected officials in the county to work with the board on items such as the compensation plan because of requirements around public meetings, Smith said. Having a role whose job it was to meet with different departments and commissioners would make the governing process more efficient, she said.
“The only way that we can responsibly manage those departments is to have a person who helps us,” Smith said.
The meeting was continued to Friday, April 8 to allow for county employees to prepare more information about the impact to the budget of hiring both a human resources director and the COO.
The impact on the current year’s budget would depend on when a new director of human resources and COO could be hired, said Zach Wagoner, at the April 8 meeting.
White reiterated that she was not interested in creating a COO position. Commissioner Leslie Van Beek expressed concern that she wanted to set better expectations for the responsibilities of the human resources director before posting the new position. And before hiring a COO, she would want a better sense of where funding for the position would come from, she said.
The commissioners may revisit the possibility of hiring a COO, Smith said.
Smith recommended forming a hiring committee of six people for the director of human resources, including the elected officials from the county’s largest departments.
The job was posted Monday on Jobscore. It lists a salary of "$98,354 +, DOE."