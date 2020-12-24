CALDWELL — Two health care facilities in Canyon County are postponing elective surgeries to conserve resources, due to the COVID-19 spread, and are periodically unable to take new patients in their emergency departments, behavioral health, pediatric and intensive care units, Southwest District Health reported Wednesday.
Canyon County has a daily incidence rate of 8.40 daily new cases per 10,000 people and the rate is increasing slightly, according to the SWDH news release.
Eighteen congregate living facilities and multiple schools in the county are reporting cluster outbreaks. The health district said the transmission of the virus is happening within school buildings.
As of Dec. 23, there are 108 students and staff in Canyon County in quarantine and 56 in isolation, the health district reported.
Only 59.4% of COVID-19 cases have reported knowing where they were exposed, which points to sustained community spread, SWDH said. Health district investigators are continuing to see cases exposed through social gatherings as well as in workplaces and households. Additionally, the test positivity rate in Canyon County is 19.4%, which is increasing and concerning SWDH epidemiologists. Southwest District Health warned of increasing daily incident rates of COVID-19 across the district in the release. All six counties will remain in the red health alert level.
As of Dec. 19, the daily districtwide incident rate per 10,000 is 8.12, SWDH reported.
All six counties in the district are experiencing community spread, which puts people living in and visiting these communities at higher risk for exposure, the release said.
SWDH said its goal to work the community back to a place where there is no community spread. The health district is asking people to social distance from those outside their households, wear a face-covering, stay home when sick or exposed to COVID-19 and wash your hands frequently.