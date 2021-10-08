The Canyon County Festival of Trees will be a virtual event this year due to rising COVID-19 cases and statewide Crisis Standards of Care.
The virtual auction, which will include Christmas trees, wreaths, gift baskets and vacations as prizes, will take place from Nov. 24 to Nov. 30, according to a news release. All funds will benefit Nampa and Caldwell Meals on Wheels programs.
“Now more than ever, the support is needed to make sure no senior goes hungry,” Festival Board Member and Caldwell Meals on Wheels Coordinator Julie Warwick said in the release. “We have seen the need in the Caldwell area alone increase by 30 percent.”
Caldwell Meals on Wheels needs at least 10 more volunteers to add more delivery routes “to meet demands,” Warwick added.
Trees will be delivered on Dec. 2. Anyone who wants to sponsor a tree, wreath, basket or getaway for the auction can reach out to Jeff Dunlap at 208-860-7608 or Katie Dallas at Katie.Dallas@h2U.com
“This was an incredibly difficult decision for our board,” said Katie Dallas, Canyon County Festival of Trees Board Co-President. “We are fortunate to live in a community we know will embrace this decision and help us make this event magical. It is crucial to the operating budgets of each Meals on Wheels program in our county.”