CALDWELL — On Thursday, the Board of Canyon County Commissioners extended the county's Local Disaster Emergency Declaration by 30 days.
The original declaration, made at an emergency meeting Monday, was for seven days.
"I believe that the emergency situation we find ourselves in is going to last much longer than the seven days," Commissioner Tom Dale said in the meeting, over the phone. "I think it is appropriate it to extend it to 30 days."
The board will meet April 16, a few days before the 30 days are up, to assess the situation in Canyon County and decide whether an extension is needed.
The emergency declaration allows the county to activate its emergency plan. The local declaration will supplement Gov. Brad Little's emergency proclamation, ensuring the county has access to statewide emergency response and resources.
Sheriff Kieran Donahue said at the meeting that his office supports the county's approach to the situation.
"I think we are just at the beginning of this, so 30 days is appropriate and we may find out we have to extend longer than the 30 days," Donahue said. "My office will support what the county is doing."