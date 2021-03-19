CALDWELL — The Board of Canyon County Commissioners extended the COVID-19 emergency declaration on Friday, despite pleas from citizens who said the declaration forces them to wear a mask and businesses to close.
The declaration does neither of those things, however. Rather, it gives the county the option to secure federal and state aid and maintain uninterrupted operations during the emergency.
Canyon County has never had a mask mandate and has never issued countywide business closures.
"Canyon County has not used the Declaration to issue any health-related mandate, nor to order any closure or impose any COVID-19 related limitation on any private business or individual," the declaration reads.
Along with opening the door to federal and state aid, the emergency declaration has been used to coordinate countywide emergency communication and facilitate first responder access to personal protective equipment.
Citizens who testified at Friday's meeting urged commissioners to end the emergency declaration, falsely claiming it had led to their unemployment and business closures.
Commissioners voted 2-1 to extend the declaration, with Commissioner Leslie Van Beek as the dissenting vote. After the vote, some people in attendance shouted that the board members were "crooks" and "communists."
With the passage of the American Rescue Plan through Congress this month, local counties and cities are set to receive direct federal payments.
In discussions about the COVID-19 emergency declaration, elected officials in Canyon County said they felt more comfortable with an emergency declaration in place that would allow them to easily accept the available federal funds, if they choose to. The elected officials wanted to leave all options on the table for funding, instead of limiting themselves by removing the emergency declaration.
Commissioner Keri Smith said the first payment is expected to be around $20 million.
"You are paying for it, I am paying for it," she said. "We don’t know what this looks like, so taking away the declaration at this time when there is a lot to figure out with this money, is not a good idea. We don’t know enough information to take away the opportunities for us to figure out what is next."
In earlier meetings, Sam Laugheed, chief civil deputy for Canyon County, told commissioners that there was "no reason" not to extend the declaration and only reasons to extend it.
"Aid could be available," Laugheed said. "It would be introducing uncertainty if we stopped and started the declaration. I would be concerned by that interim period, the period we have nothing, could be problematic with the federal government."
Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue has been vocally supportive of extending the declaration.
In a meeting earlier this month with commissioners, Donahue said, "I don’t see anywhere in this where we are losing our freedoms."
Van Beek, who voted against extending the declaration twice, said she understands that the COVID-19 declaration does not mean there will be mask mandates or federally mandated vaccines, but she said there are still "ramifications" to extending it.
"Our debt and potential takeover is an enemy that makes me afraid more than the coronavirus," she said.
Both Smith and Commissioner Pam White voted to support the extension until April 18.