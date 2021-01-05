CALDWELL — Canyon County this week extended its COVID-19 emergency declaration for the 10th straight month since county commissioners first signed the declaration in March.
The emergency declaration allows easier access to aid and resources to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, county spokesman Joe Decker said.
The Board of Canyon County Commissioners signed the declaration extension Tuesday.
Gov. Brad Little's statewide COVID-19 emergency declaration covers counties in the state, but Decker said the county has been issuing its own orders just in case.
The order allows the county to purchase resources to help fight the virus without going through its typical purchasing process.
"The county recently purchased a new truck and big trailer for hauling PPE that we had purchased," Decker said. "In normal circumstances, we would have to go through a payment process, take bids from multiple providers and publish a notice in the newspaper."
Decker said the county plans to continue with its emergency declarations until there is "an end in sight" for the COVID-19 pandemic.