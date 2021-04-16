CALDWELL — Canyon County's emergency declaration related to COVID-19 will stay in place for at least another month.
The Board of County Commissioners voted 2-0 on Friday to extend it. Commissioner Leslie Van Beek, who was not in attendance on Friday, told the Idaho Press in a text message that she was a "no" vote.
There were few changes to the declaration since last month, when county residents protested it.
The emergency declaration has been in place since March 13, 2020, when Gov. Brad Little proclaimed the existence of a public health emergency around COVID-19. It gives the county the option to secure federal and state aid and maintain uninterrupted operations during the emergency.
Federal COVID-19 aid from the passage of the American Rescue Plan may be up for grabs for local counties and cities, though it is still unclear how the money could be distributed.
Last month Commissioners Pam White and Keri Smith voted to extend the declaration to ensure the county would be eligible for federal aid. The two commissioners had the same reasoning on Friday in their votes in favor of extending the declaration another month.
The Friday meeting was quick, with no public attendance. The commissioners will vote on the extension again in May.