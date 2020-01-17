CALDWELL — The Canyon County Elections Office is recruiting new poll workers in preparation for the 2020 election season.
The office is also preparing to upgrade its voting system, moving away from its current ES&S system to the HART Verity Duo — which merges the ease of touchscreen voting with the assurance of paper vote records.
According to a county press release the Elections Office is interested in attracting individuals who are proficient in technology — particularly with tablets and other touch screen devices — to work as poll workers to help implement the new system.
Applicants must be 16 years of age or older and U.S. citizens.
The duties of a poll worker are to assist the elections office in administering elections during the four dates set forth under the Idaho election consolidation law. The dates are March 10, May 19, Aug. 25 and Nov. 3.
Poll workers must be able to work 14-hour days during the four potential elections each year, from 7 a.m. to about 9 p.m. Pay is $149 per election. Poll workers will also be required to attend a short training session before each election.
Anyone interested in becoming a poll worker is encouraged to complete the application available on the Canyon County website www.canyonco.org/pollworker/ or call the elections office at 208-454-7562.