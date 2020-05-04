CALDWELL — The Canyon County Department of Motor Vehicles office began reopening to the public Monday morning.
There are several limitations as part of the phased reopening, a press release said. Both the Motor Vehicle Office and Driver’s License Office will be limiting the number of customers allowed inside at one time to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Customers waiting in line for service will also be encouraged to follow the social distancing guidelines.
All customers attending the DMV also are encouraged to wear face coverings and only have one customer, or one customer and a parent, per transaction. People who are sick or feeling unwell are asked to please avoid visiting the DMV.
The Driver’s License and Motor Vehicle offices are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Written testing ends at 3 p.m. and the customer service number must be called prior to 3 p.m. to test on that day.
The Idaho Transportation Department has expanded its online services for driver’s license and identification card renewals. People are encouraged to use online services when possible by visiting accessidaho.org/itd/driver/profile/index.
People no longer need to obtain a Real ID Star Card before October. The deadline has been extended out a year to October 2021.
ITD has extended all registrations that expired between March 1, 2020, and May 30, 2020. These registrations are now valid until June 30, 2020.
Renewals for boats, snowmobiles, and off-highway vehicles are not available at this time due to system upgrades at Idaho Parks and Recreation. These renewals have to be completed online at parksandrecreation.idaho.gov or by phone at 800-247-6332.
Most existing vehicle registrations can be renewed via mail, online at itd.idaho.gov, or by phone at 208-455-6020.