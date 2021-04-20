CALDWELL — The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office is educating distracted drivers about Idaho’s hands-free law and will be monitoring roads this week for violations of the law.
According to a news release, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office is participating in a statewide law enforcement and public awareness campaign sponsored by the Idaho Office of Highway Safety during Distracted Driving Awareness Month.
From April 19 to April 30, sheriff’s office deputies will be on the roads enforcing Idaho’s new hands-free driving law and will be joined by officers across the state also committed to targeting distracted driving, Canyon County Sheriff’s Office said.
Idaho’s hands-free law prohibits drivers form using cell phones and other electronic devices while driving unless those devices are in hands-free mode, including when stopped at a red light or stop sign, went into effect in July 2020.
Officers spent the second half of 2020 educating drivers about the new law, issuing warnings, and began issuing tickets under the hands-free law in January 2021.
“April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and we are going to do everything we can to educate the public and keep our community safe,” Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said.
“Inattentive driving is an illegal and dangerous behavior and it has no place on our roads,” Donahue added. “Our deputies are out doing their part to put an end to distracted driving, and we hope the public does their part too by choosing to put down their phones and drive engaged.”
According to date from the Idaho Transportation Department, between 2015 and 2019, there were 25,170 distracted driving crashes in Idaho killing 237 people. Nationally, distracted driving was a factor in nine percent of all traffic fatalities in 2019 — in Idaho, it was 16%, the sheriff’s office said.