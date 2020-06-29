CALDWELL — The Board of Canyon County Commissioners last week adopted a county ordinance developing impact fees for seven fire districts that operate within unincorporated Canyon County.
The rural fire districts in Caldwell, Kuna, Marsing, Middleton, Nampa, Wilder and Star will begin collecting impact fees Aug. 1, after the county commissioners on June 22 unanimously adopted an ordinance establishing the fees.
The goal of establishing these fees is to have growth “pay for itself,” Commissioner Leslie Van Beek wrote in a guest column published in the Idaho Press in September. Her statement echoed the goals of the other two commissioners and many elected officials in Canyon County. The establishment of impact fees in the county is a step in that direction, the commissioners said when approving the ordinance.
An impact fee is charged to developers when building a new house or commercial development in an area. The fees help cities and counties maintain levels of service for police, fire, parks and roads as the population grows. The impact fees imposed by the commissioners will go only to the designated fire districts.
The fee rates, according to the ordinance, are as follows:
- Caldwell Rural Fire Protection District: $665 per dwelling unit for residential development; $0.33 per square foot of non-residential development
- Kuna Rural Fire District: $825 per residential dwelling, $0.41 for each square foot of non-residential development
- Marsing Rural Fire District: $1,238 per residential dwelling unit; $0.62 per square foot for non-residential development
- Middleton Rural Fire District: $849 per residential dwelling unit; $0.42 per square foot for non-residential development
- Nampa Fire Protection District: $560 per residential dwelling unit; $0.28 per square foot of non-residential development
- Star Fire Protection District: $809 per residential dwelling unit; $0.38 per square foot of non-residential development
- Wilder Rural Fire Protection District: $825 per residential dwelling unit; $0.41 per square foot of non-residential development
The Kuna and Star fire districts boundaries also stretch into Ada County. Canyon County’s new impact fees will only apply to the districts’ taxing areas in Canyon County.
In the June 22 Board of Canyon County Commissioners meeting, Van Beek asked why there was such a difference in the fees for each fire district. Canyon County Development Services Director Patricia Nilsson said there is a complicated formula to develop the fee amounts, but simply said each district has a different development forecast and different projects they need funded.
“The less development forecast in the area the higher the fee is — this is without getting too much into the weeds of the formula,” Nilsson said.
In a Canyon County Planning and Zoning hearing on Feb. 20 about the impact fee ordinance, Anne Wescott with Galena Consulting, the organization that represented the fire districts in the impact fee hearings, said the Marsing Rural Fire District is in need of a new station and a new engine. The other fire districts are facing similar issues as they try to keep up with with the growth seen in their districts. The Kuna Rural Fire District has tried unsuccessfully three times since 2018 to increase revenue through a special tax levy, which requires voter approval.