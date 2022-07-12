CALDWELL — The Canyon County Board of Commissioners held a community input meeting Monday night where residents could bring their questions about county department budget requests for the coming fiscal year.
At the meeting, community members raised questions about several topics, including using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for long-term care facility worker pay, as well as how the county plans to budget for liability coverage.
The meeting represents an added opportunity for public input ahead of the usual public hearing for budget feedback when the budget is mostly finalized, Commissioner Keri Smith said. That public hearing will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 5 p.m., said Joe Decker, public information officer for the county.
FEDERAL DOLLARS FOR LONG-TERM CARE WORKERS NOT PLANNED
Three individuals who identified themselves as leaders of long-term care facilities in the county spoke on the challenge of finding and retaining staff. Doug Peterson, CEO of The Orchards of Cascadia, asked if it would be possible for the county to make American Rescue Plan Act funds available to increase worker wages, as other counties such as Ada County are doing through a special application process.
“Without that fund, without that help and assistance, we’re really struggling to be able to operate the way we need to,” Peterson said, describing how his facility has dealt with ongoing understaffing.
Brad Jacobsen, who shared comment time with Peterson, said workers are being drawn to facilities in other counties and other states that offer better pay. At the same time, people from states such as Kansas and Tennessee are relocating to Canyon County to fill some of his facility’s vacancies.
“It does put us in a pretty impossible situation to take care of the elderly,” Jacobsen said.
In Ada County, long-term care facility leaders have to document that the funds are being spent to pay low-income employees at those facilities, Jacobsen said. Peterson expressed interest in being able to go through a similar application process in Canyon County.
“The goal is, over the next couple of years, as we recover from some of these consequences, we’ll be able to retain some staff that right now are finding more incentive to go to other states or counties,” Peterson said. “We think that in a couple of years, if we can pay them appropriately, we will be able to shift the momentum back to a healthy staffing level.”
Smith said that the county has chosen to use its federal rescue plan funds for revenue replacement and that the county does not have an application process for health care facilities to ask for funding for increased worker pay. However, some nonprofit organizations have approached the county with emergent needs for funding, though the county is behind in fulfilling requests, she said.
COUNTY CONSIDERING OPTIONS FOR LIABILITY INSURANCE
Canyon County received a non-renewal notice from its liability insurance company, the Idaho Counties Risk Management Program, in May, as previously reported. At Monday’s input meeting, after a question from a community member about the non-renewal, commissioners briefly shared what is being considered for insurance going forward and where the funding for it might come from.
The county could self-insure for its liability insurance, and already has a self-insured health care program, White said.
“That takes really good guardians of the county budget, and they have done an excellent job of doing that for our health insurance,” she said, adding later that the county is still in discussions about potentially “rolling over” with ICRMP.
Currently, the insurance is being paid for with rescue plan dollars, said Zach Wagoner, the county’s auditor. When those funds are gone, it would come from the general fund, Smith said.