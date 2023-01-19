Brad Holton swearing-in 2 1-9-23 (copy)

Brad Holton is sworn in as Canyon County District 2 Commissioner on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Holton and Canyon County’s two other commissioners — Zach Brooks and Leslie Van Beek — voted in favor of restoring commissioner salaries to their 2022 levels, plus a 9% cost of living adjustment, on Thursday.

 Photo courtesy of Joe Decker

CALDWELL — The Canyon County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved raising their salaries from $90,000 to $112,360.73 on Thursday morning.

In September, then-Commissioners Keri Smith and Pam White voted in a 2-to-1 decision to drop the salaries from just over $103,000 to $90,000 to accommodate the cost of a new chief operating officer. Commissioner Leslie Van Beek voted in opposition, saying that the incoming board members, Brad Holton and Zach Brooks, ran on the current salary, calling it a “slap in the face,” as previously reported.

