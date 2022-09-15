CALDWELL — In a 2-to-1 decision, Canyon County’s outgoing board of commissioners voted Thursday afternoon to approve employee salaries for the coming fiscal year, including a pay cut to the commissioners’ salaries that could help fund a new position.
When the new fiscal year begins in October, the commissioners will see their salaries go from $103,083.24 to $90,000, a reduction of $13,083.24, or 12.69%, said county spokesperson Joe Decker.
Salaries for other positions in the county will average 14.29% increases, according to Greg Rast, the county’s IT director.
Commissioners Pam White and Keri Smith voted in favor of the proposal, while Commissioner Van Beek voted against. White and Smith were not reelected during the May primary and will leave office in January, while Commissioner Van Beek will continue her term.
The idea behind the cut in commissioners’ salaries is to give commissioners leeway to hire a chief operations officer who could work with the board and improve communication between the board and other departments.
“With the knowledge that there will be two different commissioners, and so, there will be a completely different board, the three commissioners have the option and have the funding available should they want to get that individual in place to assist with some of the other things that commissioners have to do on a regular basis,” Commissioner Pam White said at the meeting.
Van Beek roundly denounced the proposal to reduce commissioners’ salaries and approve wage increases, saying, “there is a clear lack of due diligence.”
“The logic and argument to reduce a commissioner salary who manages 15 department heads, hundreds of employees, a $130-some million budget, is a slap in the face,” she said. “It’s very offensive to the incoming commissioners that ran on the salary that was posted for two commissioners with struggling attendance … to make these kinds of decisions,” Van Beek said.
Van Beek said wage increases are merited, but she is still concerned that the budget and salaries would result in the county having to increase property taxes in the coming years.
White had initially opposed the idea of hiring a chief operations officer when the idea was proposed in the spring, saying creating such a position would be “growing government,” as previously reported. At the time, Van Beek said she was open to the idea of creating a chief operations officer position if there were a clearer picture of where the money for the position would come from, as previously reported.
The list of salaries approved Thursday afternoon does not include a specific salary approved for a chief operations officer position, Smith confirmed with county employees present at the meeting. The reduction in commissioners’ salaries makes some money available that could be directed toward that position, should the commissioners choose to hire for it, Decker said following the meeting.
At Thursday’s meeting, the board also approved a one-time employee appreciation and retention payment of $2,000 for full-time employees and $1,000 for part-time employees. Smith and White voted in favor with Van Beek voting against.
Providing the payments will cost the county $2.1 million, said Controller Zach Wagoner.
Smith cited high turnover rate as a reason to pay employees more. During the 2021 fiscal year, turnover was 20.23%, she said. This year, the turnover rate thus far is 14.36%, but the goal should be under 10%, she said.
“So today I’m very excited to be a part of something that helps compensate our employees for the work that they do,” Smith said.