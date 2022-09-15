Support Local Journalism


CALDWELL — In a 2-to-1 decision, Canyon County’s outgoing board of commissioners voted Thursday afternoon to approve employee salaries for the coming fiscal year, including a pay cut to the commissioners’ salaries that could help fund a new position.

When the new fiscal year begins in October, the commissioners will see their salaries go from $103,083.24 to $90,000, a reduction of $13,083.24, or 12.69%, said county spokesperson Joe Decker.

