A capacity crowd fills the meeting space at the Canyon County Administrative Building during a public hearing on a proposed music venue on Tuesday.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

CALDWELL — A project featuring a 5,000-seat outdoor amphitheater, cidery, U-pick orchards and other amenities will not be coming to Caldwell’s Sunnyslope region.

The proposed project would have been located on land owned by the Symms Fruit Ranch, southeast of the intersection of Lowell Road and Sunnyslope Road. The applicant, E.W. Real Estate — which also operates Mountain Winery in the San Francisco Bay area — sought approval for a conditional use permit that would have allowed it to operate an “Agritourism Oriented Special Events Facility” in an area zoned for agriculture.

The parcel of land where a proposed amphitheater would have been placed along Sunnyslope Road near Lowell Road in Caldwell is shown in this December 2022 file photo. Canyon County Board of Commissioners Chairman Brad Holton and Commissioner Zach Brooks voted against approving the proposed project on Wednesday morning, following hours of public hearing testimony Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.
Residents fill the meeting space at the Canyon County Administrative Building during a public hearing on a proposed music venue on Tuesday.

