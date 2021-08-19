CALDWELL — The Canyon County Board of Commissioners approved the tentative operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year during a public hearing Wednesday.
The approved tentative final budget did not deviate greatly from the initial suggested budget presented on July 11. The proposed total county budget for the coming fiscal year is $117,341,644, which is an increase of about $7 million. About $6.1 million of that additional money would come from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a federal law which provides funds to help offset revenue losses from COVID-19. That money will be used to pay for projects such as $1.89 million for “Inmate Medical Services” and $255,000 for “Jail POD 5 roof replacement.”
The biggest spending increase is for “Solid Waste Operations,” which increased from about $6 million to $9.2 million for a change of $3.2 million. The expenditure for “Prosecuting Attorney” is also increasing about $1.07 million, and the expenditure for “Public Defender” is increasing $1.03 million.
The proposed property tax contribution for fiscal year 2022 is $53,684,567, a decrease of $286,000 from the budget for fiscal year 2021. County Controller Zach Wagoner had previously characterized this budget as a “win” for the county because there is no increase in county property taxes and the budget includes $5 million investment in current personnel.
All three commissioners voted in favor of the budget.
Ahead of approving the budget, Wagoner explained that approving this budget would not be approving any specific salaries for county employees. However, the budget does include a 7.5% cost of living allowance for all employees and will provide for the continued operation of an employee compensation plan.
The salaries of county employees likely will be finalized closer to the beginning of the fiscal year, Oct. 1, as that is when they have traditionally been finalized, said Joe Decker, the county’s public information officer.
Before moving to approve the budget, the commissioners spoke in support of the budget and the process of developing it.
Commissioner Pam White said she approved of the budget and thanked Clerk Chris Yamamoto and Wagoner for their leadership and helping her understand it.
“I’ve had some questions,” White said. “I’ve had some ideas, and some of them have been harebrained, but you’ve listened.”
Commissioner Leslie Van Beek commented on how the leadership of Commissioner Keri Smith, whose first term began in January, had brought the board together, and how much she enjoyed working with both Smith and White.
“I’m very thankful that with the addition of Commissioner Smith, this board has gained some solidarity and some ability to work together that I think has not been present for a while,” Van Beek said.