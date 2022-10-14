Canyon County comp plan

Large commercial fields and small farms line the Sunnyslope area along the Snake River near Caldwell on Sept. 21. Canyon County commissioners passed a new comprehensive land use plan Wednesday.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Two out of three Canyon County commissioners voted to approve the county’s 2030 Comprehensive Land Use plan on Wednesday afternoon.

Commissioners Keri Smith and Pam White voted in favor of approving the plan, while Commissioner Leslie Van Beek voted against.

