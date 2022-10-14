Two out of three Canyon County commissioners voted to approve the county’s 2030 Comprehensive Land Use plan on Wednesday afternoon.
Commissioners Keri Smith and Pam White voted in favor of approving the plan, while Commissioner Leslie Van Beek voted against.
The decision followed nearly three years of communication with local residents and businesses, including agricultural stakeholders and others concerned about the future of the county’s agricultural economy.
“You ladies are going to show other counties in Idaho that we have the power to plan for agriculture and losing our agricultural heritage and our Idaho quality of life is not inevitable,” said Josie Erskine, co-owner of Peaceful Belly Farms, urging the commissioners to vote in favor of the plan.
Public testimony Wednesday largely employed similar talking points as those from previous public hearings. Those in favor argued that the plan will act as a tool to preserve agriculture in the county and still leaves farmers with other options should they choose to make use of their land in different ways.
One issue that surfaced during Wednesday’s hearing was the absence of map overlays in the plan draft. At the previous public hearing, those overlays, including one for agritourism and one for intensive agriculture, had been removed, though county staff testified such overlays do not impact how landowners may use their land, as previously reported. That would have left the overlays to be developed in the future through additional public hearing processes, as previously reported.
One Wednesday, Erskine and others in favor asked the commissioners to add back in the overlay for agritourism and others proposed in previous versions of the plan.
Janet Northrup, an owner of Famici Wine Company in Caldwell, said county staff had approached growers in the Sunnyslope region to explore what an agritourism overlay might involve. Northrup said she spent “hours and hours and hours” researching other agritourism overlays, and visited Napa Valley, and other overlay areas in Washington and Oregon, she said.
“And so what I think we did was put together a responsible growth agritourism overlay that actually outlined a great area for agritourism in the Sunnyslope area,” she said.
Those against the plan maintained that it is an example of heavy-handed government that limits a landowners’ use of their land. Other speakers said that the current conditional use process within the land use process is sufficient for preserving farmland.
Ahead of the vote, Van Beek stressed that she is “pro agriculture,” but said she continued to have qualms with aspects of the plan. For example, she said that there are some areas of agricultural land that are more productive than others, and also said that the plan “at some level effectively removes the ability for someone desiring a rural lifestyle in a less-than viably productive ag area.”
Smith emphasized that the plan does not change the ability for anyone to engage in the county’s land use process, and sees the plan as a way to preserve the county’s agricultural heritage by addressing growth.
“We are at a critical time where we are not sustainably growing any longer,” she said.
White said stakeholders need not be fearful that the plan limits what they can do, and voiced her support for the plan.
“I have great confidence in this, and I have great confidence in the process,” she said.
The motion to pass the plan included asking county planners to add the overlays back in. The plan will be in effect when the commissioners sign a resolution about it, Smith said.