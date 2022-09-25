CALDWELL — Canyon County is on the cusp of having a new land use guide.
Community members and leaders gathered to speak in support of or against the latest draft of the county’s 2030 comprehensive plan at a public hearing on Wednesday. After meeting for over seven hours, the commissioners moved to have staff incorporate suggested changes to the plan and reconvene on Monday at 9 a.m. to review the changes and possibly take a vote.
The county has been in the process of updating the plan since 2020, but experienced some delays due to the pandemic, as previously reported. One priority identified early in the process from community surveys was the importance of preserving the county’s agricultural land and economy. Though the plan is not considered a legally binding document, it will act as a guide for those who develop and adopt ordinances that would be legally binding.
The plan guides development in areas outside of city “areas of impact,” or the areas in which a city anticipates developing in the foreseeable future.
One of the most notable changes in the proposed plan from its predecessor — the 2020 plan, developed in 2010 — is that it suggests changing zoning so that areas designated as commercial agriculture could be developed into different sized agricultural parcels, including 5-, 20-, and 40-acre parcels. Under the current plan, agricultural parcels must be a minimum of 40 acres, Commissioner Keri Smith said.
Many people, primarily farmers, spoke in favor of adopting the plan, while a mix of people from different backgrounds, including farming, spoke against it.
Arguments in favor: preserving farming and addressing housing needs
A number of farmers who came to the hearing wore green shirts with white letters that read, “No Farms / No Food.” The phrase is a trademark of the American Farmland Trust, a Washington, D.C., nonprofit organization that has regional programs throughout the country.
Those testifying in favor of the plan believe it would support protection of agricultural land, and they described a variety of challenges faced by agricultural producers in the county.
The Sunnyslope Wine Trail is one of the fastest growing wine regions in the country, said Craig Davis, owner of Kindred Vineyards and president of the Sunnyslope Wine Trail nonprofit. But if wineries want to keep increasing their production at the same rate, an additional 2,400 acres will need to be in grape cultivation by 2027, he said. That could prove challenging with all of the development pressure in the area, which drives up land prices, he said.
Davis noted that people coming to visit the area generate revenue without requiring installing much additional infrastructure, such as sewer systems.
“That’s the perfect kind of business that you want for a county,” he said.
Even a 1% decrease in active farmland would amount to a $6.4 million yearly revenue loss, he said. That said, landowners will still be allowed due process to change how their land is used, even those in agricultural areas, he said.
Amy Bitner, a fifth-generation Idahoan and co-owner of Bitner Vineyards, testified that a piece of property viewable from her winery’s tasting room deck was supposed to become a 15-house development. Wineries in the area could not afford to purchase the property to keep it as a vineyard, but another vineyard purchased it with that intention, Bitner said. Without proper planning, she worries that the temptation to develop farmland will be too strong, despite development not being appropriate in such areas.
Bitner hopes the plan will also direct accessible development toward areas where it is needed so that people serving the community such as social workers, police officers, and grocery store workers can afford to keep living here.
“I just want to state that this is not just about protecting agriculture … it should also be about protecting the Idahoans who serve all of us in this room …” she said.
Other speakers highlighted the importance of preserving the region’s soils — the driver of agriculture — as well as habitat for native bees — often, areas of bare dirt — that may play a vital role in pollinating seed crops.
A recurring theme during the hearing was that some areas of the county might not be considered prime farmland because they lack the best soil types. This is true for the Sunnyslope area, but the slope of the land and the slightly longer growing season is ideal for grape cultivation, Davis said. In other words, directing development to areas with less-suitable soils is not a cut-and-dry answer to the question of where development should happen.
Arguments against: the plan could hurt development and farmers
Those who testified against the plan said it is too restrictive on what landowners, both farmers and non-farmers, can do with their land.
Todd Lakey, a senator and former county commissioner who testified in his capacity as a lawyer, said the plan is unbalanced because it prioritizes all farmland for preservation instead of considering the quality of the farmland’s soil.
Lakey said telling a farmer what to do with their land would be government overreach and is against conservative values.
“When it comes to agriculture, this plan assumes that government knows best about people’s land and livelihoods,” Lakey said. “Supporters of this plan, I’ve heard it again today, [said], ‘We need to preserve our farmland.’ Commissioners, there is no such thing as ‘our farm,’ unless we live in a socialist or communist country when it’s publicly owned.”
Matt Dorsey, a sixth-generation Idahoan and farmer whose land falls in proposed agritourism area of the Sunnyslope, said he is concerned that designating the area for agritourism would require him to engage in such activities even if he did not wish to.
Elizabeth Allen, a planner with the county, later clarified that landowners in an agricultural tourism area would not be required to do agritourism-related activities.
Multiple people who testified against the plan said that when they or someone they knew inquired about development of an agricultural parcel, county personnel told them they should not bother applying for the development permits because it would not be consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan and would not likely be approved.
Van Beek alludes to her view on the plan
The commissioners did not take time to formally deliberate on the plan, but Commissioner Leslie Van Beek shared that she agreed with many of Lakey’s comments, and felt doubtful about approving the plan.
“I am not in favor of a document that is so lacking in clarity that there is room for arguing interpretation errors,” she said.
Monday’s meeting will focus on what changes staff incorporated from this week’s hearing. Public testimony was closed during the hearing, and it is not clear if the commissioners intend to reopen it on Monday, said Joe Decker, spokesperson for the county.