Canyon County comp plan

Large commercial fields and small farms fill the Sunnyslope area along the Snake River near Caldwell on Wednesday. The county held a public hearing to discuss the latest draft of its 2030 comprehensive plan.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CALDWELL — Canyon County is on the cusp of having a new land use guide.

Community members and leaders gathered to speak in support of or against the latest draft of the county’s 2030 comprehensive plan at a public hearing on Wednesday. After meeting for over seven hours, the commissioners moved to have staff incorporate suggested changes to the plan and reconvene on Monday at 9 a.m. to review the changes and possibly take a vote.

Canyon County comp plan

A horse grazes on agricultural land in the Sunnyslope area across the Snake River from Marsing on Wednesday.
Canyon County comp plan

The Snake River runs between the Sunnyslope area and Marsing on Wednesday.
Canyon County comp plan

Large commercial fields and small farms line the Sunnyslope area along the Snake River near Caldwell on Wednesday. The county held a public hearing to discuss the latest draft of its 2030 comprehensive plan.

Recommended for you

Load comments