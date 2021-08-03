CALDWELL — The Canyon County board of commissioners approved the tentative budget for fiscal year 2022 on Monday.
“I feel that this budget is a great story — property tax relief and people,” said Zach Wagoner, the county auditor. The highlights of the tentative budget include no increase in county property taxes and a $5 million investment in current personnel, he said.
“It’s projected that even homeowners will see their county property tax go down,” Wagoner said.
As reported previously, the county is not the only entity that collects property taxes, and homeowners in the county may still see an increase in taxes due to increasing property values.
Though the commissioners passed the tentative budget, Commissioner Leslie Van Beek voted against approving it, while commissioners Pam White and Keri Smith voted in favor. During the hearing, both Van Beek and Smith expressed concern with parts of the tentative budget.
Van Beek questioned a proposed 7.5% cost of living allowance for entry level positions.
“People cringe at that amount of increase,” Van Beek said, saying that a 6.5% increase is more on par with other entities in the area. But Smith said that not providing such a cost of living allowance would cost the county employees, and Wagoner said that there was no such allowance included in the budget last year.
Commissioner White supported the increase, too, noting that the county is at a “critical” place with hiring. That said, the proposed increase “doesn’t even level us on the playing field with some other entities around here,” White said.
Van Beek and Smith also expressed concerns about the proposed employee compensation plan, which allows employees who have worked for the county for certain lengths of time to incrementally achieve higher pay. Approving such a plan limits the ability of the commissioners to decide which employees deserve increased pay based on doing their jobs well, Smith said.
“I don’t feel that the budget we have and the comp plan that’s in front of us gives us our statutory authority to manage that,” Smith said.
The compensation program provides the greatest benefit to customer service employees that have been in the job for three to five years, Wagoner said. It is an employee retention tool, said Chris Yamamoto, the county clerk.
“Does this board want to sit in judgment about who gets what as far as every office in the county?” Yamamoto said. “I don’t think you want to.”
“I want you to keep doing your job, I want to do mine,” Smith replied. “I think fairly evaluating wages is what we were elected to do.”
Currently, Wagoner works with elected officials to set budgets for their departments, and the commissioners have been “relinquished” of their responsibility for setting wages besides approving or denying the budget, Smith said.
White motioned to approve the tentative budget, and Smith seconded it.
“I’m going to second that motion, and then for deliberation, I’m just going to put it on the record that that means I’m going to try to blow up the compensation plan,” Smith said.
“It means you are going to?” White asked.
“I’m going to try,” Smith said.