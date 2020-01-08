CALDWELL — Canyon County Commissioner Tom Dale said Wednesday he will not seek another term as commissioner.
Dale, elected to the commission in 2015 as a Republican, said by phone he will retire after the end of this year.
His seat will be on the primary ballot in May and the general election ballot in November.
Before being elected to the Canyon County Board of Commissioners, Dale served on the Nampa City Council for six years and as mayor of Nampa for 12 years. He is currently vice president of the three-member board of county commissioners.
"It was 25 years ago that I entered the arena of local government," Dale said, adding that he thinks it is time to retire.
Dale said he has no plans to seek any other public office in the future.
"The big thing is to finish strong and work to the end of the term," he said.
He said there are many big projects the commissioners are working on this year, and he plans to focus on those before thinking about retirement.