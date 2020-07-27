CALDWELL — Canyon County Clerk Chris Yamamoto is suggesting a $1.95 million reduction in the county’s operating budget and a property tax freeze for the upcoming fiscal year.
The clerk on Monday presented his budget proposal for fiscal year 2021, which starts Oct. 1. His recommendation is a $102 million budget, a reduction from last year’s $104 million budget.
The decrease comes from removing funding for 12 full-time county positions and an overall decrease in the personnel budget.
Yamamoto is suggesting not taking the allowable 3% increase in property tax or the $2.1 million in new construction increase. He is suggesting the county participate in Gov. Brad Little’s CARES Act public safety funding.
PROPERTY TAX FREEZE
During a public meeting last week to discuss the fiscal year 2021 budget, a Canyon County resident stood up at the podium and said, “It breaks my heart when I see young families starting out who can’t afford to buy houses in Idaho.”
The clerk’s office aimed to address that concern with its suggested budget.
“The most important number on the budget is the property taxes,” said Canyon County Controller Zach Wagoner during the county meeting. “What is the proper amount to levy for property tax? Once that number is set, you cannot change that number.”
In order to participate in the governor’s CARES Act funding, the county must not take the 3% increase in property taxes, but is able to take the $2.1 million in new construction. The clerk’s office is suggesting the county also not take the new construction money.
When asked about why he decided not to take the new construction, Yamamoto said he believes his No. 1 goal is to take care of the taxpayers of Canyon County.
“When we took a look at this whole thing, the cuts we made, the CARES money and the total package, we decided we could forgo new construction,” Yamamoto said. “I think that sends a powerful message. Canyon County is making an effort in my mind to say ‘yes we are here for the taxpayers.’”
Yamamoto said the county and other taxing districts typically automatically take the new construction money.
CARES ACT AND PUBLIC SAFETY
Earlier this month the Board of Canyon County Commissioners signed a letter of intent to participate in the governor’s CARES Act funding.
Little’s proposal is to use $200 million of federal coronavirus funds to pay for public safety personnel costs for a 10-month period for cities and counties that don’t raise tax rates next fiscal year or use any forgone tax revenue from previous years. The savings would then be passed on to property taxpayers through a credit on their 2021 tax bills.
COMPENSATION PLAN
The clerk’s suggested budget includes allocating $1.2 million for the county compensation plan, which was implemented in 2017 to allow county employees to move up a pay grade as they gain experience and years of work.
The goal of the compensation plan, Yamamoto said, is to retain good employees. He said before the plan was in place, “we were losing our best people because of better pay elsewhere.”
The suggested budget did not indicate which county departments would see raises and how much each raise would be.
County Commissioner Leslie Van Beek asked during the meeting why county employees are getting raises while many taxpayers are struggling and out of work.
Commissioner Pam White voiced support for the compensation plan. She said she is sensitive to the people who are struggling due to COVID-19, but she said as people have been sheltering at home, things have had to remain functioning on a county level.
“We have managed to keep a healthy workforce,” White said.
NOTABLE INCREASES AND DECREASES
Some of the most notable increases and decreases in the clerk’s suggested fiscal year 2021 budget compared to last year’s budget include a $100,000 increase in the elections budget due to the upcoming presidential election and the county’s contract with the company from which it purchased election equipment.
The proposed county fair budget is increasing by more than $2 million due to the project proposal to build a new fair expo building.
The proposed indigent medical care and assistance budget is decreasing by about $900,000 due to the elimination of five full-time positions.
The suggested juvenile detention budget is also decreasing by about $450,000 due to the proposed elimination of six full-time positions.
The clerk’s office and the county commissioners will be meeting to discuss the suggested budget until Aug. 26, when commissioners will finalize the budget.