CALDWELL — Canyon County Clerk Chris Yamamoto, and Auditor Zach Wagoner, presented the county’s proposed budget for upcoming fiscal year to the board of commissioners Monday.
The two main priorities in creating this budget are taking care of taxpayers and employees of the county, Yamamoto said. The proposal does not include plans to increase the property tax portion of the budget, and it includes funding to increase the salaries of current employees by 5%, increase entry-level employee starting pay by 7.5%, and to hire an additional 35 employees, according to Wagoner.
For the current fiscal year, the portion of the budget coming from property taxes is $53,970,567, and the total budget is $109,966,937. The proposed property tax contribution for fiscal year 2022 is $53,684,567, a decrease of $286,000. The total proposed budget for next year is $117,008,095, which is an increase of about $7 million.
About $6.1 million of that additional money will come from funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a federal law that provided money to help with pandemic economic recovery.
The county lost about $6.1 million in revenue in fiscal year 2020, so it is permitted under the law to use that amount in federal funding toward certain expenditures, Wagoner said. Current items proposed include $70,000 toward the annual outside financial audit, $850,000 toward “County annual liability insurance premium,” and $1.8 million for inmate medical service, according to the suggested budget document.
Under HB 389, the state legislation which raised the homeowner’s exemption to $125,000, the allowable property tax budget for the county is $61.2 million, according to budget documents. This is because the county is permitted to increase property taxes 3% each year and to levy additional taxes on new construction. Although the county is not increasing property taxes for the second year, it is not the only entity that collects taxes from property owners, and because the home prices are increasing so rapidly, homeowners may still notice an overall increase in taxes.
The county has struggled with losing employees to outside employers offering higher-paying positions, Wagoner said. Just on Monday morning, Wagoner received four emails and a phone call from county departments about losing employees for this reason, he said.
Though the suggested $5 million investment in current personnel still won’t bring the county up to speed with outside entities, county leaders are hoping it will help retain existing employees and attract more qualified applicants, Yamamoto said.
“I hesitate to say this, but it has gotten to a point where we are interviewing people that on their applications, they can’t spell,” Yamamoto said. Though they used to pass over such applications, the applicant pool has dwindled to the point that county officials are interviewing applicants they normally would not, he said.
The suggested budget allocates a separate $2.7 million for 35 new positions, 21 of which are associated with the courts, Wagoner said.