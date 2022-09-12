Idaho Press police lights stock image

A woman is dead and two children were hospitalized following a single-car crash Sunday in Canyon County.

The driver of a 2010 Dodge Journey — a 33-year-old woman — was driving northbound on Batt Corner Road near Sunshine Road when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a guardrail and came to rest in a canal around 3 p.m.

