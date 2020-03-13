CALDWELL — The Board of Canyon County Commissioners issued a statement Friday saying business operations in the county will continue but the board is prepared to end all non-essential actives, postpone public meetings and reschedule events if necessary.
Hours after the county's release, the state's first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus was announced.
The county's statement said the emergency management coordinator is in contact with state and local health officials and other experts to ensure the county has the most up-to-date information and advice available.
"We believe the responsibility to stay informed and prepared in the face of uncertainty is a shared one," the board said in a statement.
The board said the county implemented enhanced cleaning protocols at the courthouse and all other county facilities to ensure that high-traffic areas are sterilized multiple times a day. The board members said they still rely heavily on the common sense and hygiene practices of the county office patrons and employees.
"In addition to the County’s role as an employer and a hub of government and judicial activity, we also provide for the daily care and medical needs of 450-plus inmates in our custody and control," the board said in their statement. "The Sheriff and Jail Commander have been working closely with our contracted Detention Center medical provider to establish additional screening and evaluation protocols in the facility that comply with the criteria and parameters established by the Southwest District Health Office, and we are confident in the recommendations of those experts."
Anyone with questions related to COVID-19 is encouraged to call the Southwest District Health Call Center at 208-455-5411. The call center is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Updated information can also be found by visiting www.coronavirus.idaho.gov.