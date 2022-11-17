NAMPA — Inflation in 2022 has vexed investors, and, for some, the Federal Reserve’s response — raising interest rates — has vexed them even more.
“I have slammed my head against the wall all year trying to make sense of what the Federal Reserve is doing right now,” Jack Manley, global market strategist for J.P. Morgan, told the crowd attending the Nampa Chamber of Commerce’s fall luncheon Wednesday. He said the Federal Reserve is “mismanaging policy.”
But regardless of Manley’s opinion, he recognizes interest rates are as high as they have been in a decade and will likely be raised again in December, he said.
Manley and other speakers at the luncheon took a look at the near-term financial future of the U.S., from local real estate vacancy rates, to inflation, and the outlook for investors. Below are some highlights from the conversation.
ARE WE IN A RECESSION?
Speakers could not definitively say whether the U.S. is in a recession. In some views, it is because the U.S. had two quarters of negative gross domestic product growth, said Andy Dodson, a financial advisor with Edward Jones in Nampa. However, other experts say the country is not in a recession because of factors such as unemployment, income levels and manufacturing activity, Manley said.
But, Manley said, “you can call it whatever you want. The economy contracted in the first part of 2022; you cannot sugarcoat that story.”
To get more of a pulse on how the economy is doing, Manley takes into consideration four indicators known as “the four horsemen of the economic apocalypse”: Housing investment, business investment, vehicle sales and retail inventory numbers. Each of these categories goes through cycles, and when the economy hits a recession, chances are good that one or more of these indicators will be “a contributing component,” he said.
Currently, housing investment is somewhat below the long-term average, but there are “no warning signs there,” Manley said. Business investment is slightly above the long-term average, and vehicle sales are right on the long-term average, though below prior peaks, he said. Retail inventory is suppressed, but that could be chalked up to supply chain issues, he said.
“All of this is to say that there are no obvious areas of imbalance in this economy ... there are no bubbles that are going to burst,” he said. “And as we like to say, ‘it’s really hard to hurt yourself falling out of the basement window.’”
That does not mean the economic outlook looks great, either, but he said investors will be hoping for a flat 2023 and that it’s “not as bad as a lot of us are prepared for.”
PREPPING FOR RECOVERY
Dodson said it is a good time for investors talk to their financial advisors to position themselves to reap the benefits of when the economy does pick up again. Historically, recessions tend to last about a year, while recovery lasts about five, he said.
Right now may feel worse to some investors because it is unusual for stocks and bonds to be down at the same time, he said. This is only the third time that has happened since 1929, he said. Typically, when one asset declines, the other increases, he said.
Usually, when the Federal Reserve stops raising interest rates, both bonds and stocks have “had a very robust rate of return over the ensuing 12 to 24 months,” he said. But when exactly that will happen is not clear, he said.
ECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR NAMPA AND CANYON COUNTY
Economic activity locally has held strong in the past year, said Robyn Sellers, director of economic development for the city of Nampa. She said she has received 23 inquiries since January about businesses looking to relocate locally.
Nampa is “fortunate” to have continued to grow in population, largely thanks to people moving to the area, Sellers said. Having a robust workforce is necessary to attract employers, she said.
Nampa has seen a lot of growth in the area around the Amalgamated Sugar facility, she said. For example, the Stow Company, a Michigan-based closet manufacturer, broke ground this summer on a new $143 million facility that will bring 230 jobs, she said.
Mike Peña, a brokerage services partner with Colliers International and past chair of the Nampa Chamber, said Canyon County has held very strong in vacancy rates for commercial buildings, including industrial and retail space, as well as residences.
Office vacancy sits at just 1.2%, the lowest the area has seen, he said. Despite the pandemic, the area has seen many workers return to these buildings, he said. Retail is also “extremely healthy” at 4.1% vacancy, he said. In contrast, some coastal cities have office and retail vacancy rates of 15% to 20%, he said.
Industrial space has a 1.9% vacancy rate, which can be expected to go up, he said. That is because there are currently 3.5 million square feet of industrial space under construction in the county, the vast majority of which does not already have a tenant or a buyer in place, he said. But even if only 50% to 60% of those properties are leased or sold with the rest going to market, the vacancy rate would still fall in a healthy 6% to 8% range, he said.
The low vacancy rates apply to the residential market, as well, he said. Multifamily housing in the county has a 2.5% vacancy rate. And with single-family housing being so difficult to afford and costly to build, Peña expects the demand for multifamily to increase.
This should complement the county’s desire to preserve agricultural land, he said. Multifamily housing reduces sprawl, and can even address issues like traffic if housing is built close to where residents work.
“You can’t be against high-density housing and for ag,” he said.
Sellers said that Nampa has seen permitting for single-family homebuilding fall off by 33% while multifamily has increased by 19%, which she called “not surprising.” The two biggest factors are the increase in interest rates and the cost of construction materials, she said.
The development of Highway 16 is also promising for Canyon County’s businesses, Peña said. It will be comparable to the effects of the Ten Mile Road corridor in the past 10 years, including more office buildings and retail development, he said.
“Having these big commercial buildings is great for the homeowner because it’s going to drive down our property taxes,” he said, adding that most of the land has already been bought and there are plans for development in the works.
Manley travels all over the country and Canada and said the Treasure Valley’s hopefulness about its economic situation it is rare.
“I can say with a whole lot of certainty that there is no other place in America that is as optimistic about their community as you folks are about your own,” he said, and was met with cheers and applause.