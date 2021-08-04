We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
A car rolls up Sky Ranch Road toward Lewis Lane, south of Lake Lowell, Thursday, July 29, 2021. The possible rezoning and installation of a new 35-home subdivision on nearby agricultural land has neighbors questioning the prudence of building additional homes in an area where 10 residential wells went dry in July.
CALDWELL — The Canyon County Board of Commissioners denied the application for a rezone on a parcel south of Lake Lowell near where 10 homes’ wells went dry last month. Monday's hearing had been continued from July 26 to allow the commissioners additional time to review the information associated with the application.
“I did not find greater clarification based on the information that was provided by the applicant to help support this decision,” said Commissioner Leslie Van Beek, “even though I don’t necessarily disagree that the area is not productive farm ground, but we have to meet the condition of providing basic services like water in the area if we’re going to continue approving homes.”
At the July 26 hearing, the commissioners moved to close public testimony, so at Monday's hearing, the commissioners continued their discussion without public testimony.
All three commissioners agreed that the area is well-suited for a rezone from agricultural to rural-residential, but that more up-to-date information is needed about the quality of the wells that are failing and the depth of the aquifer in the area.
Despite the variety of supporting documentation provided to the commission, having testimony from people whose wells went dry in July is cause to call for more recent data on whether wells are failing because of poor construction, aquifer depletion, or some other factor, Commissioner Pam White said.
The county’s planning and zoning commission has already approved the developer’s application, so the denial means that representatives of the developer and community members have the opportunity to submit additional information and testimony for a second hearing, Commissioner Keri Smith said. The hearing has yet to be scheduled, said Joe Decker, public information officer for the county.