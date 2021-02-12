CALDWELL — Canyon County residents still face hourslong waits outside the DMV.
The county commissioners, assessor's office and Idaho Transportation Department are searching for ways to address the up to four-hour wait times.
The assessor's office is in discussions about increasing the administrative fee to fund additional staff and a new DMV location. The public hearing on the fee was continued from Friday to Thursday, Feb. 18.
The need for a new location and staff is urgent, Assessor Brian Stender told county commissioners Friday. He said the greatest challenge to his staff is a new software program from ITD, called the GEM system, which was aimed at modernizing the more than 30-year-old vehicle registration and titling system software.
Unfortunately, the new system rollout in October was "clunky," said Alberto Gonzalez, ITD Department of Motor Vehicles administrator. The $6.5 million system was built in house by the transportation department.
Stender told the county commissioners this week that his staff in the motor vehicles office are still dealing with slowdowns and backlogs from the system. Gonzalez said COVID-19 is also to blame for longer lines.
Visitors to the Canyon County motor vehicles office in December 2019 saw an average wait time of eight minutes and service time of seven minutes, according to the assessor's office. A year later, those averages jumped to a wait time of two hours and service time of more than 15 minutes.
"My team is burnt out, and you can only push them so hard," Stender said. In November, four employees out of the 20-person staff at the motor vehicles office quit, citing stress from the new software.
ITD is offering to assist counties with the software transition through various means, including taking all of the registration renewals off their hands and pitching in with dealer title work, Gonzalez said.
"We have been adding (ITD staff to county DMVs), offering to take work off their hands, so they can focus on walk-in traffic," Gonzalez said. "We have been trying to do our part."
The new system requires more information to verify people's identities and to link their licenses with their vehicle registrations, Gonzalez said. After 30 years on the old system, there was a lot of information that is no longer accurate and information that was entered inaccurately by DMV employees, causing the new system to start interfering with transactions, he said.
Gonzalez said ITD has sent staff mostly to Ada and Kootenai counties to help with DMV backlogs and long lines. He said in October and November the system was a major issue for county DMV wait times and backlogs.
"It was a major hit to the counties with a 30% to 40% slowdown in service, that is people in line," he said, adding that statewide motor vehicle departments only completed 7,500 transactions per day, when they typically completed 10,000 to 12,000.
Now, Gonzalez said the state is processing 14,000 transactions per day.
"The system is no longer the major issue," he said.
He said COVID-19 is now the major factor in long lines at the DMV because employees are out sick and many help windows are closed for distancing measures.
According to the Canyon County Assessor's Office, before the GEM system went live, employees were completing an average of seven transactions per hour; since the new system was implemented, the average is two transactions per hour.
In addition to helping with the workload, Gonzalez said ITD is offering to pay the overtime hours for county employees at motor vehicle offices, so that staff could focus on walk-in customers during their eight-hour shifts and spend overtime on back-office work.
Stender said he's concerned that many of his staff will not be able to work overtime because of family or other obligations.
ITD is offering up $30 an hour for up to 24 hours of overtime per employee, as first reported by the Idaho Statesman.
The offer is for extra time worked between Nov. 1 and Feb. 28. The department has set aside $200,000 out of its DMV technology project budget for the overtime reimbursement, ITD spokeswoman Jillian Garrigues said in an email.
Fourteen of Idaho's 44 counties have requested reimbursement, totaling about $50,000, Garrigues said. Ada County is requesting $27,000, she said, and ITD does not yet have paperwork from Canyon County.
Canyon County has been looking at adding a new DMV location for a while as the county has experienced immense growth; however the long lines recently seen outside the Caldwell office have made the need for a new location even more pressing. County commissioners have said complaints about the DMV wait times are typically the No. 1 issue they hear about. The board seems willing to assist the assessor's office with funding for a new location and staff.
The county is looking at a $2 increase to the currently $4 DMV administrative fee, which would bring in an estimated $365,100 of additional revenue. The anticipated cost of the new facility and new employee wages is $400,000.