CALDWELL — The Canyon County assessor is requesting property tax funding to add four full-time and two temporary staff members to the Division of Motor Vehicles.
The estimated total cost is $121,000 for the new positions, Assessor Brian Stender said. Originally, Stender requested an increase in administrative fees, but the need for new staff is immediate as the office is still addressing long lines at the DMV.
Stender told the Board of County Commissioners on Thursday he would like to dip into the county budget now and analyze the need for an administrative fee increase during the next budget season.
The long lines are due in part to new Idaho Transportation Department software, GEM, that was implemented last year to streamline the driver's license and motor vehicles systems but ended up making the service time longer. The long lines are also due in part to the rapid growth of the county population.
The motor vehicles division is estimating with the new employees it can service an additional 130 people per day, increasing the number of people served to 430 per day. The DMV typically served 800 customers per day before the GEM system.
Once the issues with the GEM system are fixed and the service time is back to normal, the county's goal is to open an additional motor vehicles office with the new employees.
Stender brought the property tax request to commissioners Thursday, and the board directed him to work with the county controller and clerk to fit his staffing need into the county budget.
The county wants to ensure Canyon County taxpayers are not paying for ITD's mistakes with the difficult rollout of the GEM system.
"The state implemented a new software program and I don't think it is fair that Canyon County residents pay either an increased fee or through property tax for what the state has pushed on us," said Zach Wagoner, Canyon County controller, who was also at the meeting. "As far as long-term funding, that is excellent to think about what we are going to do moving forward. Motor vehicles is an area where we can charge a fee to cover a cost of providing a service, we need to determine what a reasonable fee is specific to the service."
The short-term goal of the assessor's office is to hire the new employees to keep the lines shorter as the GEM system undergoes changes. The long-term goal is to find a new office location to address the county's continued growth.
"Whether it is the state's fault or not, we still have an obligation," Commissioner Keri Smith said. "I support (Brian Stender) working with controller and clerk to how we can adjust that budget for the immediate need."
The county will later come up with a fee increase for a future location of the motor vehicles office.