...RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED LIGHTNING FOR NORTHERN BOISE
BLM...TREASURE VALLEY BLM...OWYHEE MOUNTAINS... WESTERN TWIN
FALLS BLM...SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS...BURNS BLM...VALE BLM AND BAKER
VALLEY...
The Red Flag Warning for some areas in Idaho has been changed to
end tonight at midnight instead of continuing on through Friday
evening. The exception is the Owyhee Mountain district where the
warning will be unchanged. The districts in Oregon will also be
unchanged and will end Friday evening.
...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR
LIGHTNING FOR NORTHERN BOISE BLM...TREASURE VALLEY BLM...WESTERN
TWIN FALLS BLM AND SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 400...420...424 AND 426...
* THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts to 50 mph possible.
Canyon County Mosquito Abatement larvicide technician Scott Arbon inspects marsh water at Deer Flat Wildlife Refuge, in this 2017 file photo.
The Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District is asking for the public's help in limiting the spread of West Nile virus.
Last week, the district reported that the virus is circulating “throughout Canyon County" as the number of positive detections grew to 21 mosquitoes at 13 different sites.
On Thursday, the district announced four more positives, bringing the total to 25 West Nile mosquitoes at 13 locations.
“Artificial containers, water troughs and other small backyard larval sites continue to be the most difficult for us to control effectively,” Jim Lunders, Director of Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District, said in Thursday's release. “We need the public’s help in eliminating as many of these sites as possible to limit the spread of West Nile virus."
Symptoms of West Nile virus vary depending on the severity of the disease and are similar to many other viral infections, the release said, adding that many human and horse infections begin to be reported in August.
“Unfortunately neither humans or horses can be conclusively diagnosed with West Nile virus without being tested,” Lunders said. “If a physician or veterinarian suspects a patient has West Nile virus a blood test should be performed to confirm their diagnosis.”
The following steps can be taken to limit the spread of the disease:
• Eliminate or treat all sources of standing water that can be a breeding ground for biting mosquitoes, such as flooded fields, birdbaths, wading and swimming pools not in use, clogged gutters, old tires. If it holds water for seven days, it can produce mosquitoes.
• Wear repellents while outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
• Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when in mosquito-infested areas.
• Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, Picaridin or 2-undecanone, making sure to follow the directions on the container.
• Make sure all screen doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly.
• Vaccinate horses for WNv, WEE, and other diseases.
• Use EPA-registered residual insect sprays on horses, making sure to follow the directions on the container.
• Have your livestock watering troughs stocked with mosquitofish for free by submitting a service request to the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District.
• Notify the District at 208-461-8633 if you have a site that is too large to be eliminated so it can be properly treated.