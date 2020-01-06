CALDWELL — The Canyon County Board of Commissioners has approved a roughly $3 million contract for new voting equipment.
After two separate meetings Monday, the commission in a 2-1 vote approved the contract between the Canyon County Elections Office and Texas-based Hart InterCivic. Commissioners Pam White and Tom Dale voted in favor of approving the contract, and Commissioner Leslie Van Beek voted against it.
The contract includes the purchase of an entirely new voting system, including polling pads, ballot distribution machines and precinct counters. The system would eliminate most of the human error that comes with having election poll workers distribute ballots, said Haley Hicks, elections supervisor for Canyon County.
The equipment and contract with Hart will cost the county just over $3 million.
Canyon County has historically had multiple problems during elections, including late nights of ballot counting — the county finished counting ballots after 3 a.m. one election night in 2018 and at 7 a.m. the next morning in 2017. In 2018, the elections office forgot to count 39 ballots from overseas citizens and active members of the military on election night.
“I am tired of Canyon County being the example of elections going badly,” Commissioner White said during a meeting on Monday.
Canyon County Clerk Chris Yamamoto said the elections department has been looking at the Hart equipment for about three years. Yamamoto said he is aiming for the equipment to be ready to use for the March 10 primary election.
The Hart equipment was considered by the elections office through sole-source procurement, meaning the county forgoes the competitive-bid process. For sole source procurement, the county must find that there is only one vendor available, an immediate response is needed to protect the public or property, and the compatibility of the equipment is “the paramount consideration.”
In a legal notice published in the Idaho Press in October, the county stated: “The competitive solicitation of other voting machine and tally system would be impractical, disadvantageous, or unreasonable.”
Commissioner Van Beek said Monday she had concerns with the draft of the contract between the county and Hart, and she wanted more time for the board to meet and review it.
“I have received from the public a number of requests to vote against this until the county has a chance to include an evaluation of the capital improvements program, which I continue to hear is a priority, but that is not prioritized to date in evaluating the needs of the county,” Van Beek said.
“From what I have been hearing from the public, the Department of Motor Vehicles is in need of some relief out there on Graye Lane, to handle the amount of traffic going through there. I also see no dedication to improve needs of public safety,” she said.
Van Beek has been pushing for the county to have a capital improvements plan that would include all of the new projects, improvements and major investments the county would need to get done in the next five years.
Although Van Beek asked that the board have more time to review the contract with Hart, Yamamoto and Hicks said the board must decide Monday in order for the renovations to the elections office to be finished on time. The renovations will be used to accommodate the Hart equipment, said Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker.
“This is about the security guarantees of voting for the people, and there is no greater right we have as American citizens than voting,” White said. “And if it is not under public safety, than I do not know what is.”
The board made the decision in a second meeting later Monday afternoon.
Ahead of the vote, Dale said, “This is something that has been a long process. It has been discussed and re-discussed and evaluated for a long time. I believe our due diligence has been done.”
The money for the new equipment will come from the capital improvement budget line in the county’s budget.