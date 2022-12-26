Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue speaks during the 10th annual Canyon County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony at Canyon Hill Church of the Nazarene Community Park in Caldwell, Friday, May 20, 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Canyon County's population has grown considerably over the past two decades. Yet the number of sheriff’s patrol officers on the streets today is the same as the 1990s, Sheriff Kieran Donahue said.

Donahue and others at the county have been trying to fix that, namely by increasing pay to be competitive with other local law enforcement agencies. On Dec. 12, the board of county commissioners approved a resolution to adopt a new compensation schedule for the department.

Back the Blue Idaho

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue speaks during the Back the Blue Idaho event in support of law enforcement at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

Recommended for you

Load comments