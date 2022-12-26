Canyon County's population has grown considerably over the past two decades. Yet the number of sheriff’s patrol officers on the streets today is the same as the 1990s, Sheriff Kieran Donahue said.
Donahue and others at the county have been trying to fix that, namely by increasing pay to be competitive with other local law enforcement agencies. On Dec. 12, the board of county commissioners approved a resolution to adopt a new compensation schedule for the department.
Commissioners Keri Smith and Pam White voted in favor, while Commissioner Leslie Van Beek was opposed.
Donahue said having such a schedule, which was made considering pay at other law enforcement agencies, will help retain staff, which will save the county money, and will allow positions to be filled that have sat empty. More positions filled means less overtime pay, which will also save the county money, he said.
A presentation about the new compensation plan estimates that turnover in the sheriff's department cost the county $3.4 million over fiscal year 2021 and 2022. In that time frame, about $1.5 million was paid in overtime to jail and patrol deputies combined, while $1.9 went toward training new hires to fill positions lost to turnover.
“My goodness, if we can alleviate that, we are better stewards for our constituents, for our people, including us, because we’re all taxpayers,” Donahue said. “And we’re putting the money into the capital where it belongs. That’s our capital investment.”
Potentially, the plan could act as a roadmap for other county departments to increase pay as well, Donahue said.
The goal was to make pay comparable to other local law enforcement agencies to dissuade personnel from getting trained and then leaving for higher pay elsewhere, Donahue said. Staff compared the department's pay with that of Ada County, Meridian, Nampa, and Caldwell.
Before the decision, the starting pay for county deputies was $26.20 an hour, or $54,500 annually, according to the proposal presentation. That was not too far off from most other entities: Caldwell is $25.74, Nampa is $25.95 per hour, and Ada County is $26 per hour. Meridian sits higher at $30.36, and Boise’s starting police officer pay, which was not included in the county’s analysis, was $29.34 as of October 2021, according to the city’s website.
The county’s newly adopted pay schedule drops deputy starting pay slightly to $26.10, or $54,288 annually. But by year 5, it pays $39.06 per hour, surpassing Caldwell ($31.98) and Nampa ($37.39). Meridian ($41.37) and Ada County ($42.08) still pay more.
By year 10, Canyon County deputies will earn $43.38 per hour, still ahead of Caldwell ($35.71) and Nampa ($38.67), and close to Meridian ($43.75) and Ada County ($44.46).
“We aren’t matching Ada County, but our goal was to get close enough that we wouldn’t lose employees to those agencies,” said Jenen Ross, Canyon County’s deputy clerk.
For command staff, pay will be closer to 8% below Ada County's scale, Ross said. For example, a chief deputy in their first year at the county will earn $68.51 per hour, versus the $73.59 at Ada County, according to the presentation materials. That's about a 7.4% difference.
Van Beek said she was concerned that adopting the new pay scale would put the county in a difficult position when deciding its property tax levy next year.
“I don’t think this report is out of line,” Van Beek said. “I’m saying we’re missing information that would ensure that we are solvent and have the ability given that we don’t have the cumulative effect that comes back to the board to properly evaluate where we’re at with the budget.”
Many disagreed that the county was risking its solvency by considering the proposal.
The county lowered its property tax request for the current fiscal year by $14 million, Canyon County Controller Zach Wagoner said. And while the county has had level property tax requests, its fund balance has still grown from $40 million to $66 million, he said.
“So I don’t know how we can talk about insolvency or those types of terms when we’ve seen that kind of increase in our fund balance,” Wagoner said.
The fund balance comes from multiple sources of revenue and has been “consistent and very reliable,” Wagoner said.
Wagoner said he has wondered what a progressive pay scale would do if more departments implemented them, but still felt there was enough information for officials to make a decision on the plan.
So far this fiscal year, salaries and benefits spending has increased 15%, mostly because of paying people more and filling vacant positions, Wagoner said.
In 2021, the county’s budget included a 7.5% cost of living allowance for all employees, and the board’s approved operating budget for the current fiscal year included a 14% increase in salaries and benefits, or $10.6 million, according to the published budget from the county.