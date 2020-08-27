CALDWELL — The Board of Canyon County Commissioners approved a $103 million budget for Fiscal Year 2021, after a public hearing Wednesday.
The budget was touted as a "property tax relief budget" because it includes a property tax freeze and will not add the value of new construction to the tax rolls.
Two of the three county commissioners and two members of the public who testified Wednesday were supportive of the budget, though Commissioner Leslie Van Beek was the sole dissenting vote in the approval motion. She opposed the budget because she thought there were more opportunities to save taxpayers' money.
Van Beek opposed the salary and benefit increases in the budget for Canyon County employees, as part of its compensation step plan that allows county employees to move up a pay grade as they gain experience and years of work.
"To have wage increases in a year that has been hard on taxpayers, I don't think that is right," Van Beek said. "I believe we have excellent employees that deserve to be compensated, but I think we need to put a pause on that step program."
Later Van Beek said, "This is the year I stand with the taxpayer."
The two members of the public who testified also encouraged the county to take money from Gov. Brad Little's CARES Act proposal.
CARES ACT FUNDING
County elected officials are undecided on whether they should participate in Gov. Brad Little’s CARES ACT proposal for public safety, because, they said, the legality and repercussions are unclear.
Little's proposal is to use $200 million of federal coronavirus funds to pay for public safety personnel costs for a 10-month period for cities and counties that don’t raise tax rates next fiscal year or use any forgone tax revenue from previous years. The savings would then be passed on to property taxpayers through a credit on their 2021 tax bills.
Commissioner Pam White has been uneasy about the proposal since budget negotiations started, "maybe it is because it was first presented as 'one-time property tax relief,'" she said.
In July, the Board of Canyon County Commissioners signed a letter of intent to participate in the governor’s CARES Act funding, but the board has until next month to make a final decision whether to participate.
Commissioner Tom Dale pointed out that only half of Idaho's counties signed the letter of intent and none of them have put the CARES Act funding in their budget proposals, meaning they are reserving the option to opt-out of the program for 2021.
FORGONE NEW CONSTRUCTION
The board also passed a resolution Tuesday that would allow them to recover $2,104,781 in the forgone new construction property tax increase in the 2022 fiscal year.
The resolution only allows the county to recover the increase from new construction, not from the allowable 3% increase in property taxes the county has elected to forgo.