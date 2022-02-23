CALDWELL — Canyon County has adopted new precinct boundaries that will be in place for the May 17 primary election.
“The new precinct map that the Commissioners adopted is considerably better than the one we’ve been using for the past ten years,” Clerk Chris Yamamoto said in a news release. The Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved the map last week, the release said.
“It will lead to less confusion among voters in terms of where they vote and will reduce the possibility that a voter receives an incorrect ballot on Election Day,” Yamamoto said.
The boundaries are based on data from the 2020 census and “follow the recent Congressional and Legislative district boundaries established by the Idaho Commission on Reapportionment," the release said. The county’s precincts will decrease from 64 to 51, creating “a smoother voting experience for all voters,” the release said.
“For example, the 51 approved precincts were drawn with a focus on school district boundaries to reduce the instances of voters in separate school districts voting at the same polling location,” the release said. “Another important factor in reducing the number of precincts was the availability of Department of Justice approved polling locations."
Registered voters will receive a mailed notice with up-to-date polling information in April, and the new map is available to download on the county’s website, the release said.