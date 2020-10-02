CALDWELL — Canyon County will have 21 polling locations for Election Day and five for early voting, Canyon County Clerk Chris Yamamoto told county commissioners on Friday.
The county earlier this month was unsure if it'd be able to open more than five polling places, down from the usual 55, for the Nov. 3 election because of a shortage of poll workers.
Yamamoto said after the election's office announced on social media that it was looking for poll workers, people started expressing interest. He said the office has hosted a poll worker training every day this week with around 150 poll workers each day.
"We have had a lot of walk-ins, a lot of bodies, but I am guessing that seven out of eight poll workers we have are brand new this election," Yamamoto said Friday.
The election's office is going to aim to have at least one veteran poll worker at each location to ensure things go as smoothly as possible, Yamamoto said.
O'Connor Field House in Caldwell will open for early voting Oct. 13 and serve as practice for poll workers. The other four early voting locations will open Oct. 19. Early voting ends Oct. 30.
Early voters can cast a ballot at any location, but on Election Day voters must go to the polling place that aligns with their precinct. The county will send a post card to every voter to inform them of their polling location, Yamamoto said.
"Geographically, I think we have done a good job of putting polling locations in place," he said.
Canyon County will mail out over 37,500 absentee ballots by Monday. Yamamoto said he expects to have over 40,000 absentee ballots requested in the county, where about about 105,000 residents are currently registered to vote. Residents can continue to register to vote up to and on Election Day, though online registration ends Oct. 23.
"I think it very conceivable that we see 40,000-plus that early vote," Yamamoto said. "The idea being that on the actual Election Day we could have it pared down so there is not that many voters."
Earlier this week, Yamamoto faced accusations of voter suppression because of the limited polling locations.
Two Democratic congressional candidates from Idaho — Paulette Jordan, who's running against Sen. Jim Risch, and Rudy Soto, who's running against Rep. Russ Fulcher — joined in a statement calling on Canyon County election officials to mail absentee ballots to all registered voters, whether they request one or not.
“We are deeply concerned that there will not be uniformity county to county in our election this year, which is a clear sign of active voter suppression," the statement reads.
In the Friday meeting with county commissioners, Yamamoto said mailing out absentee ballots to every registered voters is against the law in Idaho.
The state for the May primary mailed out absentee ballot request forms to registered voters, but not the actual ballot itself unless it was requested.
Mailing out request forms for the general election on a county level would require an abundance of funding and could leave the county swimming in ballot requests, Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said.
"The form is available online, they are available at the courthouse, and campaigns have mailed them out," he said.
Soto, who met with Yamamoto this week to discuss the lack of polling locations, told the Idaho Press he's still concerned that voters won't cast a ballot in November because of confusion around in-person, absentee and early voting. He and Jordan are asking the county clerk's office to send absentee ballot request postcards to every registered voter in the county.
"Confusion alone can suppress the vote," Soto said.