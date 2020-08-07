CALDWELL — After years of opposition from homeowners and a judge's ruling, the Board of Canyon County Commissioners on Wednesday approved a conditional rezone and comprehensive plan amendment to allow development on agricultural land.
The proposed 130-acre development at the southwest corner of Karcher and Farmway roads is slated to have 74 single-family houses and 36 of commercial development.
The commission approved the rezone and plan amendments on Jan. 10, 2019. Residents appealed that decision to the board and later challenged it in court. In June, 3rd District Court Judge Duff McKee found that the commissioners improperly ignored or rejected the residents’ request for reconsideration and improperly limited public comment in the final hearing on the rezone application.
That led the commission to hold another public hearing on July 17 and then vote on the application Wednesday. The commission approved it unanimously.
The applicants, Karcher Farm, LLC and SS Karcher, LLC, requested a comprehensive plan amendment to change the designation of nearly 45 acres from commercial to residential designation, and 46 acres from agricultural to residential.
This paves the way for the requested rezones:
- 2.2 acres rezoned from agricultural to neighborhood commercial
- 36.8 acres rezoned from agricultural to commercial
- 90.8 acres rezoned from agricultural to single-family residential
A condition to the approval is that developers work with the highway district and Planning and Zoning Commission to overcome the challenges the development presents.
The county commissioners said through a development agreement, they believe citizen concerns will be addressed.
For one, the area is 3 miles from city sewer and 1.5 to 2 miles from city water services.
In a number of written attachments and public testimony, residents represented by the Westlake Homeowners Association in Caldwell voiced strong opposition to the comprehensive plan and zoning amendments.
Traffic was a another concern. Residents said traffic is already too congested, and with the addition of new commercial and residential properties, the traffic would be even worse. They are also concerned with the lack of city services in the area.
The Planning and Zoning Commission had recommended the board deny the comprehensive plan amendment and the conditional rezone requests.
A Planning and Zoning Commission analysis and staff report, presented to the board of commissioners on July 17, says the development is not consistent with the comprehensive plan, is outside Caldwell's area of impact and does not have access to city services.
The applicants said they will put in individual septic systems and domestic wells for each of the 74 proposed residential lots. They have also said they would put in individual systems for the commercial developments.