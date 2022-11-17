BOISE — A candlelight vigil was held in the center of Boise State’s campus on Thursday evening in honor and memory of four University of Idaho students who were killed last weekend in the northern Idaho community of Moscow.
A few hundred people were in attendance at the vigil, including students, administrators and community members.
Speakers included BSU President Dr. Marlene Tromp and friends and family members of the victims.
The two universities and communities are intrinsically linked, with many Treasure Valley residents traveling to Moscow for their college education and vice-versa for north Idaho natives making their way to Boise State.
“Obviously we have been football opponents for the last 40 years, but it’s a lot more than that and this shows,” said BSU Student Body President Adam Jones. “President Tromp said ‘tonight we’re not rivals. Tonight we’re schools in Idaho.’ When our sister institution is feeling pain, so are we. Our students go back and forth. They live in the same communities as those who live in U of I. We are one Idaho. That’s all there is.”
It was a somber and emotional event following the deaths of the students at a rental house near the U of I campus last weekend. The victims were seniors Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; junior Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington.
The incident occurred early Sunday morning and autopsies performed on the victims showed that all four were stabbed to death in what’s been ruled a homicide.
No suspect has been named and little details have been released by authorities regarding an incident that has rattled the state to its core.
“I know that I’m scared and I’m sure people up there are scared too,” said Sophie Spraker, a Boise native and freshman at BSU. “I couldn’t even imagine what they’re going through.”
“It is scary,” she added. “Especially just because we don’t know who did it or any of the details really.”
Another Boise State freshman, James Dockery from Murrieta, California, said that “It’s kind of one of those things, you don’t think that’s going to happen until you’re in that exact moment right there.”
He said Boise State and University of Idaho are one community.
“We need to make sure everybody is being taken care of,” he said.
Jones said 500 candles were provided at the vigil.