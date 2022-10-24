The Nampa Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate forum featuring the candidates running for the College of Western Idaho board of trustees, on Tuesday from 7-8:30 p.m.
The forum is open to the public and no advance registration is required; it’ll be held at CWI, 5500 Opportunity Drive in Nampa, in classroom 102E.
Four of the five seats on the college’s board are up for election in November, and every race is contested. While candidates run from specified zones, everyone across both Ada and Canyon counties votes on all the trustee positions.
Nampa Chamber of Commerce President Mitch Minnette will serve as moderator of the forum, and will pose a series of questions to each of the candidates with equal time to answer; the candidates won’t know the questions in advance. The Q-and-A portion of the forum will run from 7-8 p.m., with an open time from 8-8:30 to allow attendees to mingle with and ask their own questions of the candidates.
In this year’s elections for the nonpartisan positions, a slate of four candidates initially endorsed by the Ada County Republican Central Committee is seeking each of the four seats, including two currently held by incumbents who are registered Republicans. The slate has largely focused on unsubstantiated claims that the college has a “woke” agenda and is spending wastefully, though its property tax levy is the lowest among all Idaho community colleges.
The move is reminiscent of what happened at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene, where a far-right slate endorsed by the Kootenai County GOP Central Committee took over the college’s board two years ago, and fired the college president without cause, incurring a half-million-dollar legal settlement in a wrongful termination lawsuit. Subsequently, the college’s entire upper management, including three vice presidents and a dean, resigned; NIC saw its insurance costs rise by $1 million a year after the college’s insurer dropped it; and $4 million in previously committed donations to the college’s foundation were withdrawn. The college nearly lost its accreditation, which would prevent students from transferring credits earned there; it’s been accredited since 1947. NIC’s accreditation remains under a warning status.
Now, the Ada GOP has updated its online voter guide to also list the two incumbents who are registered Republicans, Molly Lenty and Jim Reames, along with the four in the slate, who have been campaigning jointly. Ada GOP Chairman Victor Miller couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on why the Ada GOP made the change.
Here are the candidates for the four CWI trustee positions this year:
A recording of the candidate forum will be made available to the public after the event at nampa.com/elections, a meet-the-candidates site hosted by the Nampa Chamber of Commerce.
The College of Western Idaho is a community college that was established by a more than two-thirds majority of voters across both Ada and Canyon counties in 2007, after a bipartisan campaign led by then-GOP Gov. Butch Otter. At the time, the Treasure Valley was the largest metropolitan area in the country without a community college.
Community colleges are two-year public colleges that provide affordable post-secondary education; they are funded by both state allocations and local property taxes. They offer two-year associate degrees; transfer programs to universities and other higher education; workforce and vocational-technical training and certification; and continuing education. Idaho community colleges are governed by locally elected boards.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.