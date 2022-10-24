Support Local Journalism


The Nampa Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate forum featuring the candidates running for the College of Western Idaho board of trustees, on Tuesday from 7-8:30 p.m.

The forum is open to the public and no advance registration is required; it’ll be held at CWI, 5500 Opportunity Drive in Nampa, in classroom 102E.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

