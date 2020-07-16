NAMPA — Democratic nominee for Idaho’s 1st Congressional District, Rudy Soto, announced the launch of a Spanish-language campaign video and Spanish version of his website.
In a press release Tuesday, Soto's campaign announced it would focus on registering Latino voters online and mobilizing the nearly 115,000 Idahoans whose first language is Spanish.
“As a Latino, I’m proud to work hard to empower people from the disenfranchised communities that I come from who are really struggling during this time and deserving of a representative who will stand strong and fight alongside them,” Soto said in the press release.
Soto faces first-term Republican incumbent Rep. Russ Fulcher of Meridian in the November election.
Fulcher's media contacts did not respond to requests for comment. It is unclear if he has campaign or election resources in Spanish.
Idaho's 1st Congressional District covers Southwest Idaho, including Canyon County and parts of Ada County, as well as north-central Idaho and all of North Idaho.
According to the Pew Research Center, Idaho’s population is 12% Hispanic. Canyon County, where Soto grew up, is 25% Latino.
Soto’s campaign said in the release that it plans to be an advocate for the needs of the Hispanic community, which is suffering disproportionately in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic due to high rates of COVID-19 infections and economic hardships.
Soto's campaign video in Spanish can be found on YouTube.com and his Spanish website is rudysoto.us.