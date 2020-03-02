The candidate filing period for state and county offices began Monday for candidates running in the May 19 primary election and Nov. 3 general election.
Candidates must file a declaration of candidacy for the following state and county races by 5 p.m. Friday, March 13:
Statewide offices:
- U.S. Senator
- U.S. Representative
- Idaho Supreme Court Justice
- Idaho Court of Appeals Judge
- Idaho State Senate
- Idaho State Representative
County offices:
- County Commissioner, District 1
- County Commissioner, District 2
- County Sheriff
- County Prosecuting Attorney
- Precinct Committee Persons
- Magistrate Judges
Candidates for statewide office must file with the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office. Candidates for county offices must file with the county clerk. For specific filing requirements, please see the Idaho Secretary of State’s website, sos.idaho.gov. Independents who are running for office in the Nov. 3rd general election must file by the March 13 deadline.
The Ada County Clerk's Office, which sent out a press release Monday about the filing deadline, also has information on candidate filings for Ada County offices online at adacounty.id.gov/candidate-filings. Learn more about Canyon County filings at canyonco.org/elected-officials/clerk/elections.