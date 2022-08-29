Boise National Forest

The Boise National Forest covers more than 2.5 million acres and includes more than 500 trails. Funding from the Great American Outdoors Act will be directed toward several recreation projects within the forest. 

 Clark Corbin/Idaho Capital Sun

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Aug. 29 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

Idaho public lands and forests are in line to receive $28 million for the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management to put toward improvements and upgrades through the first two years of funding from the Great American Outdoors Act.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments