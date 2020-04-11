BOISE — Many of the things that make up a political campaign — shaking hands, kissing babies, traveling the state, speaking to crowds — are off the table in this time of coronavirus, social distancing, and a statewide stay-at-home order.
But with a primary election coming up in Idaho May 19, how are candidates to campaign?
We checked in with the two rivals facing off in the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate, the highest-level contested statewide race in Idaho in either party this spring. Both Paulette Jordan and Jim Vandermaas reported challenges, changed plans, and a new focus on digital outreach. The two are vying for a chance to take on GOP Sen. Jim Risch, who’s running unopposed in the primary.
“We had to cancel the entire tour — we shifted everything over to digital media,” said Jordan, who had planned a statewide tour similar to what she did when she ran for governor in 2018, with appearances, meetings and rallies in communities all around the state, and lots of driving and flying. “The strategy has been simply to try to reach as many people as possible via the digital network.”
“It has caused fundraising to dry up,” said Vandermaas. “All the campaigns, from what I understand, are experiencing fundraising issues, and it’s perfectly understandable. … We’re still getting some donations from people, but it’s, people need it – they’re afraid,” he said. “They’ve got unemployment issues, not knowing when they’re going to get their job back, looking at the next rent payment, car payment. I can understand completely that it’s tough out there.”
Vandermaas said he, too, has turned to digital communication. He’s even posted some billboard signs, inviting people to visit a website if they want a virtual meeting. “We’re calling unions, different groups, Democratic county chairs, different groups around the state and offering,” he said. “Most of ‘em are accepting having a virtual meeting. So basically people can stay at home, stay at their computer, but still get the personal interaction.”
Vandermaas ran unsuccessfully in the Democratic primary for the 1st District congressional seat in 2018, and that election cycle was “sort of a different animal,” he said. “There was a whole lot more driving up and down the state and so forth trying to get meetings.”
He said he’s actually finding primary voters more enthusiastic and more engaged this time around. “In this particular environment, people are far more informed and aware, and there’s less doubt as to what the existential threats are as to necessarily the problems we face,” he said. He’s found voters interested in “discovering who the candidate is and exploring that they have alternatives, and helping and supporting, and trying to stay informed and help spread the word.”
Some of that may be due to lack of distractions, he said with a chuckle. “Picture this: People stuck at home,” Vandermaas said. “They’re at home listening to the news, of course, more than they did before, since many of them aren’t working. That, of course, is helping direct that focus in more socially conscious areas, politically as well.”
Jordan has been using social media to engage with younger voters who are active on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, and is currently recording a video interview series in which she talks with experts on policy issues facing the state. She said she’ll roll out the video series on her campaign website and on YouTube.
“We’re bringing in professionals,” she said. “I’m asking questions about these fears or forms of anxiety that people have,” about issues facing their families and society. “We really want people to have an understanding of what’s important and why health care is such a problem in this country, and how this can be fixed,” she said.
Jordan said, “We’re here to walk with them, help build this community so that we can get out of this together. It’s not about any political rhetoric, it’s just simply helping others achieve what we all want for our families — the best health care, the best education, we want people to be informed about the financial crisis and how they can come out of this financial doom and gloom and find a way to think differently and to be innovative.”
Jordan said she’s still fundraising for small donations via ActBlue, but said, “When people are concerned about whether their next paycheck is coming and if they’re going to have enough food to put on the table, it’s very difficult to focus on anything outside of that.”
Vandermaas said a side benefit of the shift to online — especially in view of fundraising challenges — is that “this virtual thing is so cost-effective.”
“Because of the nature of the human species, a handshake, the real face-to-face personal touch is the ideal,” he said, “but this is also a great way, especially under these circumstances, a cost-effective way. … This is definitely helping our campaign dollars stretch further.”
4 PROMINENT IDAHOANS
In recent weeks, four prominent Idahoans have died; none of the deaths was publicly reported to be connected to the coronavirus outbreak. They included:
J. Kirk Sullivan, former Idaho state GOP chairman and former longtime board member of the Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho board; he retired in 1998 as vice president of Boise Cascade. Sullivan, 84, died in his sleep April 2 due to complications from congestive heart failure.
Don Weilmunster, rancher and longtime president of the Idaho Foundation for Parks and Lands, a former Boise County commissioner, philanthropist, and a key player in the formation of Tamarack Resort, for which part of his ranch became the golf course. Weilmunster, 89, of Garden Valley, died at home of natural causes March 29.
Phil Barber, longtime lawyer and lobbyist, former Boise Chamber of Commerce president and partner at Hawley-Troxell, died March 26 at age 75; his obituary reported that he “lay down for an afternoon nap and just didn’t wake up.”
Judd DeBoer, longtime co-owner of Brundage Mountain, died April 7 at age 81 after a two-week hospital stay. Under his leadership, the ski resort near McCall grew tenfold, while preserving its hometown feel; in 2018, he received the governor’s lifetime achievement award in recreation and tourism.