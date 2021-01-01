A Cambridge man was killed Friday morning in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 32 in Caldwell
The Idaho State Police report that troopers investigated a fatality crash on westbound I-84 at 2:27 a.m.
A 2001 Toyota Sequoia being driven by a Kaleb Torres, 24, of Caldwell, was traveling east in the westbound lanes of the interstate, an ISP news release said. The Sequoia struck a 2005 Ford Focus being driven by Nicholas White, 19, of New Plymouth. The Focus had three passengers: Reed Thulander, 19, of Cambridge, Kenzie White, 21, of New Plymouth, and Wyatt Currey, 20, of Brogan, Oregon.
Thulander succumbed to his injuries on scene, the release said. Currey was transported by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Torres was transported by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Nampa. Torres was wearing a seat belt.
Westbound traffic on Interstate 84 was blocked for approximately three and a half hours. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.