WEDNESDAY
Ada County — Participating Ada Community libraries are offering take & make kits for ages preschool to adult. These kits can be picked up while supplies last at the participating libraries. Visit adalib.org for more information.
Virtual — Baby Rhyme Time, 10 a.m., All Ada Community libraries. adalib.org.
Boise — “Local From Global — An Exhibit of Art From Boise’s Newcomers” is at Art Source Gallery, 1015 W. Main St. Gallery opens 10 a.m.
Nampa — COVID Vaccination Clinic, 1 p.m., Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S.
Virtual — Dungeons & Dragons starts 3:30 p.m. through all Ada Community libraries. adalib.org.
Nampa — Idaho Job Corps Community Night & Free Dinner, 4:30 p.m., Centennial Job Corps Center, 3201 Ridgecrest Drive.
Star — Kids Craft, 4:30 p.m., Star Branch Library. adalib.org.
Virtual — Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and drawing over video, 7 p.m. free through eventbrite.com.
THIS WEEKEND
Nampa Farmers Market will open 9 a.m. Saturday, with its grand opening scheduled for April 24. The market operates weekly, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, at Lloyd Square in downtown Nampa. nampafarmersmarket.com.
The Gem State Comic Con is bringing “Pop Culture Fun” back to the Treasure Valley Saturday at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. The convention, held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. will feature celebrity guests, artists, cosplay, tabletop play, video games, local vendors and more to “celebrate all fandoms.” Tickets are $10 for general admission and available through eventbrite.com More information is at gemstatecomiccon.com.